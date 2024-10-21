KPM is thrilled to announce the appointment of Si Chen as the new Associate Director of Sustainability. With more than a decade of experience in driving Net Zero Energy and Sustainability strategies across global real estate portfolios, Si brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will strengthen KPM's Sustainability team.

Si joins KPM from Foster + Partners, where she played a pivotal role in leading multidisciplinary projects and developing Net Zero Carbon guidelines for high-profile developments. Her proven track record spans projects across the UK, Europe, APAC, North America, and the Middle East, delivering low-carbon solutions for both public and private sector clients.

In her new role at KPM, Si will lead sustainability initiatives, with a focus on developing and implementing strategies that drive decarbonization, optimize energy performance, and enhance the environmental impact of real estate projects. Her experience in designing energy-efficient buildings and advancing sustainable operations will be key in helping KPM’s clients achieve their sustainability goals.

Si's project portfolio includes iconic developments such as Apple’s Global Flagship Stores, where she led the sustainability efforts for over 20 stores worldwide, pioneering Net Zero Carbon roadmaps and advancing Apple's wider ESG initiatives. Additionally, she spearheaded the sustainability strategy for Centralny Port Komunikacyjny Airport, Europe's first Net Zero Energy aviation facility, setting new standards for energy performance and carbon emissions management.

Commenting on her appointment, Si said, “I’m thrilled to join KPM and contribute to their sustainability journey. The opportunity to lead sustainability efforts across such a diverse range of projects and regions is incredibly exciting. I look forward to helping KPM and its clients make a meaningful impact on sustainability and achieve Net Zero goals.”

Colin Scott, KPM’s MEP Director, expressed his enthusiasm for Si’s addition to the team: “Si’s expertise in Net Zero Carbon design and sustainable project management aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the industry in delivering environmentally responsible and energy-efficient engineering solutions. Her leadership will help us further expand our sustainability services and continue providing innovative solutions to our clients worldwide.”

With a strong educational background, including an MSc in Environmental Engineering from Imperial College London and a BSc in Architectural Environment Engineering from the University of Nottingham, Si is also a Chartered Engineer (CEng), WELL Accredited Professional (AP), and LEED Accredited Professional (AP). Her diverse qualifications reflect her commitment to sustainable design and her drive to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in the built environment.

Si’s appointment reinforces KPM’s dedication to advancing sustainability in engineering and construction and marks a significant step forward in achieving Net Zero goals for its clients across the Middle East, UK, and beyond.

About KPM:

KPM is a global multidisciplinary engineering practice providing innovative, sustainable, and proven solutions to the built environment. With a presence in the UAE, UK, KSA, and India, KPM delivers projects of any size using cutting-edge engineering expertise to meet the demands of the Middle East and beyond.

kpm-engineering.com