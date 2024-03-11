BSA Law Advocate, Shamma Alkindi, a distinguished legal professional renowned for her exceptional advocacy and unwavering commitment to justice, has been recognized with the prestigious Litigator of the Year Award at the Lexis Nexis Women in Law Awards. The awards ceremony, held at the Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai on 4th March 2024, celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of women in the legal profession.

Shamma Alkindi's dedication to her craft, coupled with her profound expertise in litigation, has solidified her reputation as a formidable force within the legal community. Throughout her illustrious career, she has consistently demonstrated unparalleled skill, strategic acumen, and unwavering integrity in representing her clients.

As part of the judging process, the panel examined a recent case Shamma worked on, whereby she successfully defending her clients before the Criminal Court in Dubai. The judges took into consideration, legal expertise, case management skills, advocacy skills and client satisfaction.

Her remarkable accomplishments in the courtroom have not only garnered widespread acclaim but have also made a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals and businesses. Whether advocating for the rights of the marginalized, navigating complex legal disputes, or championing groundbreaking legal precedents, Shamma has remained steadfast in her pursuit of justice.

Upon receiving the Litigator of the Year Award, Shamma expressed her gratitude and reflected on the significance of this honour. "It is truly humbling to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues and trailblazers in the legal profession," she remarked. "This award serves as a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have supported and inspired me throughout my journey."

The Lexis Nexis Women in Law Awards aim to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and innovation in the legal field. By shining a spotlight on trailblazing individuals like Shamma Alkindi, these awards not only acknowledge their accomplishments but also inspire future generations of women in law.

Asim Ahmed, partner and head of litigation at BSA Law said “We are immensely proud to congratulate Shamma on winning this prestigious award. Her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence exemplify the very best of our firm.”

