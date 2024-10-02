Dubai, UAE — Shaffra, a deep tech company in the Middle East pioneering AI-driven workforces and metaverse workplace solutions, has appointed Mohammed Al Mutairi as the new General Manager for Saudi Arabia. With over 30 years of experience in business development and project management across influential sectors, Mohammed has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. He began his career at Saudi Airlines, leading sales operations in the Eastern Province for 24 years before joining Khusheim Industrial Group as Business Development Director, where he built strategic partnerships to foster growth.

From 2013 to 2023, Mohammed served as the General Manager for Special Projects at Middle East Investment Company (MIC Group) for over a decade. During his tenure, he successfully managed and delivered several high-impact projects, including the Jawa Petroleum & Saipem Gizan Gasification Packages Project with Aramco in 2014, and Larsen & Toubro’s Riyadh Metro Project in 2016. His strategic leadership was also crucial in driving innovation and technology integration across the group’s key subsidiaries, including STME, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, and CTC, where he enhanced collaborative initiatives with the Saudi Telecom Company (STC), overseeing the execution of large-scale projects essential to the Kingdom's digital transformation.

Mohammed Al Mutairi, General Manager at Shaffra Saudi Arabia, said, “It is a privilege to join Shaffra, a company at the forefront of transforming how businesses operate in the digital age. With AI expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, our role in deploying intelligent AI employees and creating innovative digital workspaces is crucial. I am eager to lead our efforts in Saudi Arabia, positioning us at the forefront of this transformation and empowering industries to unlock new levels of growth, efficiency, and innovation.”

Commenting on Mohammed’s appointment, Dr. Sergey V. Kravchenko, a board member at Shaffra, added, “We are pleased to welcome Mohammed as General Manager for Saudi Arabia. His vast experience across key industries in the Kingdom and deep understanding of technology and business will be invaluable as we expand the company’s footprint. We look forward to the strategic vision he will bring to lead our growth and innovation in this dynamic market.”

Shaffra is positioned to drive innovation in the Middle East, where AI and metaverse technologies are expected to help boost the region’s GDP per capita by 46% over the next 30 years, contributing to a long-term economic gain of at least $1.6 trillion. The deep-tech company’s intelligent AI Employees seamlessly integrate into existing systems to automate repetitive tasks, streamline operations, and contribute to decision-making through data-driven insights. Shaffra has seven patents currently in progress and its rapid growth is fueled by a strong network of investors, including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and other global partners.

About Shaffra

Shaffra is a pioneering provider of metaverse workplace solutions, transforming the digital workspace landscape through innovative AI-powered technologies. With a focus on collaboration, productivity, and creativity, Shaffra's AI workforce and metaverse solutions break traditional boundaries, offering immersive environments where work knows no limits. Backed by a proprietary AI Large Action Model and cutting-edge metaverse engine, the company envisions a future where work transcends physical boundaries, becoming a space that is shaped and shared by all.

For more information, visit https://shaffra.com/.