Dubai: SH Capital, a specialist provider of private banking, wealth management and digital treasury services, has appointed Akram Skaik as Non-executive Chairman as it boosts its senior leadership team.

Skaik currently serves as Director General of UAE Golf Federation and has decades of experience in the banking sector. He has over 26 years’ experience in corporate and private banking in the UAE including senior roles with the Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq Bank, and Arab Bank.

The company has also appointed banking industry veteran Puneet Narula as CEO to bolster its senior leadership team.

Narula, who has 28 years of banking industry experience, has previously served as head of private banking at The Saudi Investment Bank and held senior roles at Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Lloyds Private Banking division. He will lead SH Capital’s expansion across the region, developing the company’s portfolio of investment and asset management solutions across a range of asset classes offered by tier one global banks by leveraging state-of-the-art technology through the company’s platform.

SH Capital which was granted a Category 3A Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) licence provides advisory and execution for integrated asset management and investment products to ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, institutions, and corporate entities. SH Capital is a subsidiary of parent company Stanhope Financial Group.

Puneet Narula, CEO, SH Capital comments:

“SH Capital is uniquely positioned to provide access to a variety of investment solutions from treasury services to complex financial instruments catering to the needs of each investor through an open architecture platform with access to top industry providers through our team of seasoned client advisors. We have ambitious growth targets, aiming to develop our customer base substantially over the next three years. I’m very excited to be joining such an experienced team and look forward to working with Akram and the rest of the Stanhope group to take the business forward.”

Akram Skaik, Non-executive Chairman, SH Capital comments:

“We are delighted to welcome Puneet to the team, who brings with him decades of industry experience and has a proven track record of building and leading successful businesses and driving rapid expansion across the Middle East and Africa. He knows the market inside out and will be a huge asset in the next stage of our journey.”

About SH Capital

SH Capital is a unique investment platform bringing the very best of asset management products and investment advisory services provided by the world’s global leading providers through a single portal. The company, based in Dubai, is accredited with a Category 3A Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) licence.

https://sh-capital.io/