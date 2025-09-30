Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, the AI-native security leader, announced the appointment of Ana Pinczuk as President of Product & Technology, effective immediately. In this role, Pinczuk will lead SentinelOne’s global product and technology organization, including research and development, AI and platform engineering, as well as product management and technology operations.

Pinczuk is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience scaling category-defining SaaS and cybersecurity businesses. She has served on SentinelOne’s Board of Directors since 2022, giving her deep familiarity with the company’s strategy, culture, and technology roadmap. Her leadership track record spans product and technology leadership roles at HPE, Anaplan, Veritas, and Symantec, as well as senior executive positions at Cisco and AT&T. She has also served on the boards of several high-growth SaaS and security companies.

Pinczuk succeeds Ric Smith, who has served in a variety of technology leadership roles at SentinelOne since 2021 and will be departing the company to pursue new opportunities.

“Ana is uniquely positioned to accelerate our innovation engine at a pivotal moment for SentinelOne,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, Ana’s proven expertise in building world-class product and technology organizations as well as her deep understanding of SentinelOne’s strategy will position us to deliver faster, smarter, and more autonomous security solutions for the AI era. I would also like to thank Ric Smith for his leadership and contributions to shaping SentinelOne into a defining AI security platform player.”

“SentinelOne has built the foundation for security in the AI-driven world by bringing industry-leading innovations to market,” said Ana Pinczuk, President of Product & Technology, SentinelOne. “I am honored to join this extraordinary team and help lead the next phase of innovation – expanding our AI-native platform, advancing autonomous SOC, and empowering customers to stay ahead by harnessing the power of AI in an increasingly complex security landscape.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations – including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.