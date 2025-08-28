Dubai, United Arab Emirates — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Senior Managing Director James Long has joined the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Dubai. In his role, Mr. Long will support clients across the Middle East, and wider EMEA region, with complex restructuring, turnaround and transaction-related challenges, working alongside other experts in the region’s growing team.

Relocating from FTI Consulting’s London office, Mr. Long brings more than 15 years of experience advising lenders, debtors and other stakeholders on complex restructuring situations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He advises on cash flow forecasting, liquidity management, business plan reviews, contingency planning, stakeholder engagement, balance sheet recapitalisation and crisis management, delivering value-based solutions for clients across the capital structure.

Mr. Long has worked with clients across a broad range of industries, including energy, telecommunications, consumer goods, leisure and hospitality, construction, infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and transport, with his sector agnostic background providing agility to a wide range of situations.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Long worked in the restructuring team of a Big Four accountancy firm in London and Singapore, where he advised on numerous high-profile, cross-border engagements.

The appointment of Mr. Long reflects FTI Consulting’s continued investment in the Middle East, where the firm advises on a wide range of business-critical services, including forensic investigations, corporate finance, construction-related solutions, public sector advisory and strategy consulting.

“James’ arrival is a significant boost to our Corporate Finance & Restructuring offering in the Middle East,” said Antoine Nasr, Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East. “He brings a wealth of cross-border experience and expertise navigating complex restructuring challenges that will add tremendous value to our clients, strengthening our position as a leading restructuring advisor in the region.”

Vikas Papriwal, Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the Middle East, added, “The region is witnessing rapid growth and transformation, and with that comes evolving financial challenges and opportunities. James’ track record and expertise will be invaluable to clients as they adapt to this dynamic environment.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Long said, “Dubai and the wider Middle East are increasingly critical hubs for restructuring and financial advisory work. I am looking forward to supporting clients in the region and to working alongside my colleagues in the market to help businesses navigate complex challenges and capitalise on opportunities.”

