Middle East – Gensler, the global architecture, design and planning firm, has appointed three directors to its Middle East office. Thomas Williams, AIA, LEED® AP and Arthi Balasubramanian, B.Arch. (Hons), PG Dip, COA, have been appointed as Studio Directors and Stephanie Kinnick AIA, LEED AP® BD+C is the newly appointed Operations Director. All hires will have a Middle East-wide remit.

These appointments act as a significant growth marker for Gensler Middle East, headed by Tim Martin as the Managing Director. With Gensler’s worldwide revenue for fiscal year 2021, reaching $1.235 billion, and the Middle East being an impressive contributor, the region is a focus market for the global giant. Currently Gensler, founded in 1965, has 50 locations across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Americas with three in the Middle East. The firm serves more than 3,300 active clients in almost every industry.

Commenting on the appointments, Managing Director of Gensler Middle East, Tim Martin said: “The Gensler Middle East office has seen huge success over the past two years, and as a result, exponential growth across client base, revenue and staff. With giga projects and two new offices under our belts, we are delighted to be welcoming a continued high caliber of talent to the Gensler family to aid us in our commitment to the design industry. Guided by determined optimism, we believe the power of design can spark positive change and create a future that promotes equity, resilience and wellbeing for everyone.”

Thomas Williams is an architect licensed in the State of Hawaii, U.S.A. with more than 25 years’ experience across; global hospitality leadership, design leadership in master planning, ultra-luxury resorts and high-rise urban mixed-use. His project experience spans; resorts, urban hotels, boutique properties, residential developments, entertainment venues and culture and art complexes.

With large scale projects such as; Park Hyatt & Andaz Porto Island Dubai, U.A.E. 1,150 keys, Van Don Resort Complex, Hanoi, Vietnam 2,400 keys, Ritz Carlton Bora Bora, Bora Bora Island, French Polynesia 300 keys, Four Season Resort, French Polynesia 125 keys, Raffles Resort, Bora Bora Island, French Polynesia 250 keys, amongst many others, Thomas’s primary role is leading and directing design across Gensler’s Lifestyle II studio, covering; hospitality, residential and retail, while working with Gensler’s global production team. His professional expertise extends beyond the conceptual realm to technical working drawings and direct client management. As a result of a rich background in architecture, hospitality management and graphic design, he is able to bring a unique professional view to projects and design solutions for his clients.

With over 15 years’ experience in architectural practice, Arthi studied Architecture at Anna University, Chennai, India, before moving to the UK to obtain her Post Graduate degree at the University of Sheffield. Arthi has worked for a number of well-known architectural studios in the UK, leading several award-winning projects during that time. Shortly after moving to the UAE, Arthi worked as Lead Design Manager for the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture’s, complex masterplan and modernization of the Cultural Foundation Building at Qasr Al Hosn. In her previous role she was responsible for overseeing the design and delivery of all regional projects, developing strategy and leading business development. Her passion is design and renovation of cultural building, especially projects that bridge local heritage with contemporary architecture.

Stephanie Kinnick is an architect with over 25 years’ experience and a diverse portfolio of work globally, ranging from academic to commercial, arenas to single family residences, civic and transportation to hospitality and retail. Being based in the MENA region for more than ten years, she has had the opportunity to see a cross-section of projects come to life, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, and Jubail Island Town Center. With a strong foundation in design and a keenness for strategic leadership, Stephanie excels as a driven team leader. She is currently the 2022 President of AIA Middle East and in her current role, she will manage the day-to-day operations of Gensler’s Middle East offices, covering all aspects of business, resourcing, finance, marketing, business development and team development.

Unique among design firms, Gensler Middle East’s integrated network serves a cross-section of the global economy through the following practice areas:

Community

Aviation

Cities & Urban Design

Education

Lifestyle

Brand Design Culture & Museums

Digital Experience Design Hospitality

Mixed Use & Retail Centers

Sports

Work Place

Consulting & Real Estate Services Consumer Goods

Developer Energy

Financial Services

Foundations, Associations & Organizations, Government & Defense