DUBAI: Uno, the pioneering autonomous security startup from America, announced the opening of its regional hub in Dubai. Uno is thrilled to welcome Gyanu Mishra, a very seasoned executive, who is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer of the Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA) region.



Mishra has made a significant impact in the past at places such as Amazon, DXC, FIS, and Network International. Uno will benefit from Gyanu’s successful leadership to lay a strong foundation in serving government agencies and enterprises across the region. The new office will serve as Uno’s regional digital hub with a focus to drive the company’s go-to-market strategy, growth, and expansion in the GCC markets.



The UAE is at the forefront as a global center for innovation and business, driving economic growth throughout the GCC. Its strategic location, favorable business environment, and robust infrastructure have made it an attractive destination for global companies and investors. Uno’s offerings are aligned with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a world leader in innovation, safety and security.



Welcoming Mishra, the Uno Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shashank Tiwari said: “The world is busy building tools for security analysts, architects, and researchers but there isn’t enough top talent to go around to gainfully make use of these. Uno.ai is on a mission to build an expert security analyst, not a tool for one. A thinking machine that reasons and decides.

“We are at the forefront of autonomous story stitching, and application of causal and generative AI to cyber security. It is absolutely critical for organizations around the world to build a robust and secure digital backbone to enable them to become winners in the times ahead.”



Mishra added: “I’m thrilled to be part of Uno’s global journey. Uno.ai offers pioneering solution to help businesses continue their successful digital transformation without being impeded by disruptions in cyber security. After the company’s great success in the Silicon Valley, we look forward to growing and building strong partnerships in the region and beyond.”

About Uno:

Founded by seasoned Silicon Valley deep tech experts, Shashank Tiwari and Murugesan Guruswamy, Uno started its operations in the fall of 2021. It has rapidly grown to become a leader in the autonomous security space. Uno is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA with a global office in Dubai, UAE.