DOHA, QATAR: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort, has announced the appointment of culinary artist, social media influencer, passionate young and talented Aigerim Aitbayeva as their new Executive Chef.

Celebrated for her passion, creativity and commitment, Aigerim brings a wide range of experience and knowledge to her new position. With a decade long experience of working with Michelin-star and world’s most decorated Chefs she has also worked at world-class International Hotels, which speaks for her naturally honed skills and exemplary track record as a Hotelier.

In her new role, Aigerim will lead the resort’s culinary team, overseeing some of Qatar’s favourite dining destinations at Sealine Beach Resort.

Inspired by her parent’s support, travel experiences, and the exposure to extraordinary ingredients she ventured into cooking from a very young age, which eventually became her choice and passion to motivate and educate the next generation of Chefs.

“The people I have met while traveling around the globe have taught me not just how to cook but how to turn any dish into a unique and indulging experience. By realizing the importance of authentic and deep-rooted food hunting, I see travelling as key to learning cuisine through people and their life stories,” Aigerim said.

An extremely skilled and curious culinarian became a true symbol of excellence and inspiration for her exceptional contribution to the gastronomic world by creating her own premium customized culinary toolbox.

Her keen interest in serving the culinary sector has made her a cross-continental professional, displaying her craft at some of the best hotels and restaurants. As a chef with a passion for serving the gastronomic industry, she has worked in some of the best luxury hotels and restaurants around the world. Her expansive career journey includes working at well-known hotel chains such as Anantara, Jumeirah, Waldorf Astoria, Rixos, Ritz-Carlton, Double Tree Hilton and many more.

An expert in her field, Aigerim has demonstrated an ambition for motivating culinary teams to deliver truly spectacular results through her leadership, exemplary standards and gastronomic mastery. A multi-lingual culinarian who speaks English, Russian, Turkish and Kazakh, Aigerim has won numerous awards, including Chef De Cuisine of the year Middle East 2021, Chef Blogger of the year 2021, Silver as the youngest Chef, and Finalist (Gold) in Pasta Competition at the Italian Cuisine World Summit2015.

Commenting on her appointment, Aigerim said, “It gives me a great pleasure to be joining Sealine Beach Resort, a flagship property well-known for its sprawling coastline, massive banqueting operations and award-winning venues. I am looking forward to pursuing this new challenge in my career and developing the resort’s chefs’ creativity and skills.

“I will join hands with the team to create new concepts to satisfy our guests gastronomic cravings. I am eager to lead the team and provide our guests with an unforgettable dining experience. I truly believe hard work, passion and discipline are the key elements to success. I am on a mission to develop and motivate a passionate young generation of chefs and pamper our guests with new authentic food recipes.”

