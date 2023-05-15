Dubai, UAE – Schneider Electric, the world leader in energy management and automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hady Stephan as the Vice President of Power Systems for the Gulf region. Stephan will be responsible for driving the growth for key countries in the Middle East and Africa, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Stephan will lead commercial and operational activities for Schneider Electric’s Power Systems segment, serving critical industries such as Energy and Chemicals, Power and Grid and Transportation. A key focus will be on working in partnership with governments and businesses to help them achieve their sustainability targets by adopting energy management solutions and digital technologies to increase energy efficiency, resilience and profitability.

“Hady’s extensive experience in the energy industry, combined with his expertise in developing and executing strategic plans, makes him the perfect candidate to drive the growth of Schneider Electric in the Gulf region,” said Nirupa Chander, Vice President of Power Systems, Middle East & Africa, Schneider Electric.”

Chander added: “With power demand and electrification on the rise in the region, Stephan will be working to strengthen Schneider Electric's position as a leader in sustainability and driving critical partnerships in the region.”

“I am thrilled to be appointed as Vice President of Power Systems for the Gulf region at Schneider Electric,” Stephan said, commenting on his appointment. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to continue my journey with Schneider Electric to drive growth in a region where electrification and digitization are transforming the energy landscape. I look forward to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals and contribute to a more sustainable and digital future."

Stephan joined Schneider Electric more than a decade ago where he held several positions in Tendering, Project Management, Business Development, Marketing and Sales. Most recently, Stephan was Vice President for Energies and Chemicals for the Middle East. Prior to that, Stephan led the Levant Cluster in a critical mission of expanding Schneider Electric’s footprint In Iraq before moving to the UAE to lead the Middle East’s Energies and Chemicals sales team.

Schneider Electric has driven a number of key critical partnerships in the UAE for the company including with UAE-based Arab Development Establishment (ARDECO). ARDECO and Schneider Electric joined forces last year to manufacture power and energy technology solutions in the UAE. As part of the agreement, Schneider Electric will manufacture a range of highly advanced energy automation and integrated power solutions, including production of medium voltage and low voltage switchgear and control panels, in a bid to enhance the power systems sector in the UAE, in alignment with the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ strategy.

Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency has been a driving force behind its success. Stephan’s appointment to the role of Vice President of Power Systems for the Gulf region underscores Schneider Electric’s continued commitment to save or avoid carbon emissions, enhance access to clean and reliable electricity, and empower communities to support future energy needs.