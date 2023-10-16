Majed will drive Savvy’s human resources strategy and support the development of talent pipelines and specialist jobs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), the games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports industry worldwide, announced today the appointment of Majed Al-Muhanna as Chief Human Resources Officer.

In his new role, Majed will lead the development and implementation of Savvy’s human resources strategy, including overseeing talent development and attraction of both local and international games specialists. As a member of Savvy’s leadership team, he will also drive progress towards Savvy’s strategic objectives, and contribute to Savvy’s work in support of Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy.

Majed brings wide-ranging experience of human resources leadership roles at major financial and consumer-facing organisations across the investment banking, retail, and manufacturing sectors. He was previously Chief Human Capital Officer of SNB Capital, where he was a member of the organisation’s leadership team and drove its human capital strategy.

In addition to his role at Savvy, Majed currently serves as Chair of the Human Resources Committee of the Capital Market Institutions Committee, which supports the development of the capital market sector in Saudi Arabia. He will report to Savvy’s CEO, Brian Ward.

Commenting on the appointment, Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy, said, “We are excited to welcome Majed Al-Muhanna to Savvy’s executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Majed’s expertise in nurturing talent pipelines and implementing wider organisational human resources strategies will enable Savvy’s continued growth and the success of our team. Majed joins Savvy at an exciting time for our business and the wider gaming and esports industry – we are delighted to have in on board.”

