Dubai, UAE – Savills has announced the appointment of Charles Cutting as Director of Private Wealth in its Dubai office. Charles was most recently the Head of Savills Mayfair office and joins with more than 18 years of experience in the super-prime real estate sector.

In his new role, Charles will support the growth of Savills’ Dubai residential business by leveraging his extensive client network and growing the business between London and Dubai. He will also work closely with the Savills Private Office to further develop relationships with high-net-worth individuals and family offices across global markets.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a clear shift in global wealth migration, with more clients from the UK and Europe relocating to Dubai and the UAE. That was a key reason for my own move, to be closer to the clients I’ve advised for nearly two decades and to support them on the ground. With my background in London’s super-prime market, I’m looking forward to helping Savills’ clients seamlessly connect opportunities across both cities,” said Charles Cutting, Sales Director of Private Wealth, Savills.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Savills, added: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Charles’ calibre to the Middle East team. His deep expertise in the super-prime segment and his established relationships in London will further strengthen our cross-border advisory capabilities and support the continued expansion of our residential business in the region.”

Charles’ relocation reflects a wider global trend of international migration, with increasing numbers of clients choosing to base themselves in the UAE. His appointment underlines Savills’ commitment to providing world-class advisory services for clients navigating these evolving global shifts.

According to Savills’ Prime Residential Index, Dubai was among the top-performing global markets in the first half of 2025, recording capital value growth exceeding 5%. This resilience in the prime segment reinforces the city’s status as a leading destination for international investors and underpins the need for enhanced super-prime expertise in the region.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.