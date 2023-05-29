Dubai, UAE: SOCIATE Communications is pleased to announce the return of Sameeta Rajpal to its team as Senior Social Media Executive. Sameeta previously worked with SOCIATE Communications from 2019 to 2022 and has since gained extensive experience in social media marketing before moving away from Dubai. SOCIATE is excited to once again be with Sameeta.

In her new role, Sameeta will be responsible for managing social media accounts for various clients, creating and executing social media strategies, and driving engagement on social media platforms. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of social media marketing, having worked with a diverse range of clients across different industries.

"We are thrilled to have Sameeta back on board," said Rosa Bullock, Managing Director of SOCIATE Communications. "Her expertise and experience in social media marketing will be a great asset to our team and clients. We look forward to her contributions in driving our clients' social media presence and engagement to new heights."

SOCIATE Communications is a Dubai-based integrated communications agency that offers a range of services, including PR, social media, influencer marketing, and events. With Sameeta's return, the agency is well-positioned to continue providing exceptional social media services to its clients.



About SOCIATE: SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.



