Dubai, UAE – Salvaje Group Dubai, the powerhouse hospitality collective behind the acclaimed Salvaje, Arrogante, and Amor, is proud to announce the appointment of Maxime Lejuez as its new General Manager. With a stellar career spanning some of the world’s most celebrated culinary destinations, Maxime brings a wealth of expertise, innovation, and a passion for creating unforgettable dining and nightlife experiences.

Originating in Panama City and Bogotá in 2018, Salvaje Group has redefined modern hospitality, blending extraordinary gastronomy with electrifying entertainment. Now, with three distinctive venues at Address Dubai Opera Residences, the group offers something for every occasion—from innovative Japanese cuisine at Salvaje to high-energy nightlife at Amor and warm, authentic Italian dining at Arrogante.

Maxime’s impressive career trajectory includes leadership roles at internationally renowned establishments such as Coya Mayfair, Amazonico London, Sumosan Twiga, and Babylon Restaurant in Dubai. Having collaborated with legendary chefs like Alain Ducasse and Paul Bocuse, he has honed his skills in precision, creativity, and world-class service, making him the ideal visionary to lead Salvaje Group Dubai’s ambitious expansion.

As General Manager, Maxime aims to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality, curating experiences where gastronomy, ambiance, and entertainment come together effortlessly. His vision extends beyond fine dining—he envisions each venue as a pulsating social hub, where guests can revel in high-energy performances, meticulously crafted menus, and an atmosphere that transforms from elegant dining to exhilarating nightlife.

“Stepping into the role with Salvaje Group Dubai is both an honor and an inspiration,” said Maxime Lejuez. “Leading such a trailblazing portfolio of venues presents an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of dining, hospitality, and entertainment. Salvaje, Arrogante, and Amor are more than just restaurants; they are destinations where every visit is a journey of discovery. I look forward to working with our talented team to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s hospitality landscape.”

Under Maxime’s leadership, Salvaje Group Dubai is set to continue its legacy of redefining luxury dining and entertainment. Guests can expect a fusion of impeccable cuisine, vibrant performances, and an unparalleled ambiance—ensuring every moment is as exhilarating as it is indulgent.

About Salvaje Group Dubai:

Salvaje Group Dubai is a premier hospitality collective dedicated to crafting extraordinary dining and nightlife experiences. With three distinctive venues—Salvaje, Arrogante, and Amor—the group is known for its expert blend of world-class cuisine, impeccable service, and immersive entertainment. Rooted in a commitment to excellence, Salvaje Group Dubai continues to set new standards in the industry, offering guests a unique and unforgettable journey through gastronomy and ambiance.

