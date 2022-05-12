Rob Cooling set to enhance WSP Middle East’s reputation as the undisputed industry leader in Health & Safety… Dubai: May 12, 2022 – WSP Middle East, a leading professional services consultancy, is pleased to announce that Rob Cooling has joined the business following a successful tenure with Expo 2020 Dubai where he was Vice President of Health, Safety, Quality & Environment.

Prior to this, Rob held several key roles within the WSP Middle East business between 2010 and 2017.

As he enters his new role as Regional HSE Director, Rob said he is looking forward to helping develop WSP Middle East’s strong industry reputation for implementing world-class Health & Safety practices which positively impact clients, projects, and people.

“I've had some incredible learnings over the last five years at Expo 2020 Dubai, much of which required designing and supporting implementation of an HSE framework across a major programme and event, and effectively working together with a range of stakeholders to achieve excellent Health & Safety outcomes,” Rob said.

“In my new role, I’m excited by the prospect of seeing how we can take some of these learnings to support the various clients that we're working with across the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, as well as build stakeholder relationships and support operations across our different markets and geographies. My view about Health & Safety is it should always be positive and values driven. It's about people, relationships and our genuine commitment to care for everyone involved in or affected by our work. By working together with our project partners, I am confident that we can drive continual improvement.”

Commenting on Rob’s appointment, WSP Middle East’s Chief Executive Officer, Dean McGrail added: “Rob is a well-known face within our industry, but his experience and intimate knowledge of our business and our client base is what really makes him an invaluable talent to bring into the fold as we set out on our 2022-24 Strategic Action Plan.

We’re intent on positioning ourselves as the region’s leading consultant and obviously to do that, Health & Safety has to be an integral part of this – it's all about making sure that our Health & Safety culture and the way that we approach Health & Safety as a business is really aligned to the wider vision of WSP.”

This latest appointment follows a series of Health & Safety Award triumphs for WSP Middle East, which include winning a trio of internationally acclaimed Health & Safety Awards from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), as well as several WSP Middle East projects winning safety awards by the British Safety Council.

