Binoy Basil, Salman Khan, and Sevgi Ozden have received recognition for their dedication and hard work with their recent promotions

Dubai, UAE: Rixos Premium Dubai, the incredible five-star hotel in the heart of JBR, is delighted to announce the promotion of three exceptional individuals within its esteemed team. Namely, Sevgi Ozden has been promoted from Executive Housekeeper to Director of Housekeeping, Salman Khan has advanced from Guest Relations Manager to Assistant Front Office and Guest Relations Manager, and Binoy Basil has been promoted from Assistant Purchasing Manager to Purchasing Manager.

Binoy Basil has been an integral part of the Procurement team at Rixos Premium Dubai since its pre-opening phase in March 2017. With his commitment to excellence and exceptional skills in managing purchasing activities, Binoy consistently ensures the smooth and effective operation of the hotel. His remarkable contributions during the pre-opening phase and dedication to optimising processes have made him a deserving candidate for this promotion.

Salman Khan, who joined the pre-opening team of Rixos Premium Dubai Hotel in May 2017, has demonstrated exceptional flexibility and leadership skills throughout his tenure. Previously serving in the Front Office Department of Rixos The Palm Dubai from 2015 to 2017, Salman's expertise in guest relations and the front office has been invaluable. His ability to handle additional responsibilities with ease and efficiency has set him apart and helped propel him to his new position as Assistant Front Office and Guest Relations Manager.

Finally, Sevgi Ozden, with her years of service in the Housekeeping department, has been an integral part of the Rixos team since February 2012, starting as a Housekeeping Supervisor at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites. Having risen through the ranks, she was promoted to Assistant Executive Housekeeper in 2016 and eventually joined Rixos Premium Dubai as Executive Housekeeper in August 2018. Sevgi's leadership skills and efforts to ensure exceptional guest experiences have made her the ideal candidate for the role of Director of Housekeeping.

Rixos Premium Dubai Hotel takes pride in recognising and promoting talented individuals within its ranks. These promotions reflect the commitment of the hotel to nurture and develop its exceptional employees, acknowledging their hard work, determination, and outstanding contributions to the organisation's success.

Rixos Premium Dubai is confident that Binoy, Salman, and Sevgi will continue contributing to the organisation's growth and success. The hotel envisages a long and fruitful future for all three and looks forward to even more progress and accomplishments with them as part of the Rixos family.

