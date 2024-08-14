Saudi Arabia – Saudi national and ICAEW (the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) student Mohammad Kheder is one of 28 rising accounting stars globally selected to join the esteemed International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Young Leaders Collective. He is the first ICAEW student from the region to form part of the distinguished programme.

Kheder, who is currently pursuing his Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualification, also serves as the Group Finance & Accounting Shared Services Manager at Zahid Group. His appointment underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing local talent, a fundamental aspect of Saudi Vision 2030.

The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) represents the global accountancy profession, comprising over 180 member organisations and representing nearly three million accountants in more than 135 countries. The IFAC Young Leaders Collective involves early career professionals in discussions and initiatives that influence the future of the accounting profession by addressing crucial global issues such as sustainability, anti-corruption, artificial intelligence, and talent attraction and retention.

Selected from a highly competitive global pool of applicants, Kheder’s inclusion highlights the exceptional talent emerging from the region and the strength of ICAEW's programmes. As a member of the Young Leaders Collective, Mohammad will engage with peers globally, share insights, and influence IFAC’s direction on critical initiatives

Hanadi Khalife, Head of Middle East at ICAEW, said: "The selection of a Saudi national for this distinguished programme benchmarks our local talent on an international scale and demonstrates government and private sector efforts to develop and nurture high potentials are yielding results. This achievement underscores the Kingdom’s and ICAEW’s commitment to upskilling, as well as Mohammad's exceptional dedication and hard work. We are immensely proud of his accomplishment and confident he will make significant contributions to the IFAC Young Leaders Collective and to the broader industry in the region."

Mohammad Kheder, said: "I am incredibly honoured to be selected for the IFAC Young Leaders Collective. This opportunity allows me to engage with and learn from some of the brightest minds in the accounting profession worldwide. I look forward to contributing my perspectives and gaining invaluable experience to bring back to Saudi."

-Ends-

About ICAEW

Chartered accountants are talented, ethical and committed professionals. ICAEW represents more than 208,000 members and students around the world.

Founded in 1880, ICAEW has a long history of serving the public interest, and we continue to work with governments, regulators and business leaders globally. And as a world-leading improvement regulator, we supervise and monitor over 12,000 firms, holding them and all ICAEW members and students to the highest standards of professional competency and conduct.

We promote inclusivity, diversity and fairness and we give talented professionals the skills and values they need to build resilient businesses, economies and societies, while ensuring our planet's resources are managed sustainably.

ICAEW is the first major professional body to be carbon neutral, demonstrating our commitment to tackle climate change and supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 13.

ICAEW is a founding member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), a global family that connects over 1.8m chartered accountants and students in more than 190 countries. Together, we support, develop and promote the role of chartered accountants as trusted business leaders, difference makers and advisers.

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a force for positive change. By sharing our insight, expertise and understanding we can help to create sustainable economies and a better future for all.