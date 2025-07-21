Dubai, UAE / Kochi, India — Richmax Group, a rapidly expanding Indian conglomerate in finance, gold, jewellery, and travel services, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sajish Gopalan as Regional Head – MENA (Middle East and North Africa). In this strategic role, Mr. Gopalan will lead the group’s operations, expansion, and stakeholder engagement across the region, with a focus on driving growth from the group’s newly launched base in Dubai.

A Strategic Move in the Group’s Global Vision

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as Richmax Group embarks on its international journey, starting with its Dubai debut in June 2025. The company’s MENA operations officially commence from July 2024, with plans to establish a robust presence across all GCC countries by 2027 and achieve full regional coverage by 2030.

Richmax Group, headquartered in Kochi, India, has witnessed rapid growth since its inception in 2020. The Group now operates across over 100 locations and aims to expand to 1,000 branches globally by 2030, with a long-term vision of evolving into a Small Finance Bank by 2040.

About Sajish Gopalan

Mr. Gopalan brings over 20 years of rich experience in public relations, corporate communications, and strategic business development across India and the Middle East. He has held leadership roles in renowned organizations such as Action Global Communications, Watermelon PR, Concept PR, and PR9 Communications, where he most recently served as CEO and Director.

Known for his expertise in building brand visibility, media strategy, and stakeholder relations, Mr. Gopalan has worked with high-profile clients such as British Airways, Etihad Airways, BAE Systems, Oxford Business Group, and more. His leadership has consistently delivered measurable impact, including a 250% revenue growth at PR9 Communications within three years.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Gopalan said:

“I am honored to join Richmax Group at such an exciting time. The MENA region holds immense potential, and I look forward to driving our brand presence and operational excellence in alignment with the Group’s ambitious vision.”

Comment from the Group Leadership

Mr. George John Valath, Chairman & Managing Director of Richmax Group, and recently appointed Trade Commissioner to Saudi Arabia, stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Sajish Gopalan to the Richmax family. His deep understanding of regional markets, coupled with his proven track record in communications and growth strategy, makes him the ideal leader to head our MENA operations. His appointment reaffirms our commitment to delivering quality, trust, and innovation globally.”

About Richmax Group

Founded in 2020, Richmax Group is a diversified enterprise operating across:

Richmax Finvest: Specializing in gold-backed loans, savings, insurance, and investment services

Valath Jewellers: Pioneering mini-showroom concepts and EMI-based gold retail across Kerala

Richmax Voyages: Offering luxury and custom travel solutions, recently launched in Dubai

With a mission rooted in transparency, customer trust, and innovation, Richmax continues to transform how financial and lifestyle services are delivered to customers in India and abroad.