Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Repton School Dubai, the outstanding British Curriculum School in the heart of Nad Al Sheba, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Bloy as its new Principal, effective from the start of the 2025/2026 academic year.

As an accomplished educational leader with experience across three continents, Mr. Bloy brings over two decades of strategic and academic leadership to the role. He has served as Principal at some of the region’s highest-performing international schools, including two ‘Outstanding’-rated institutions in the UAE. His approach is rooted in creating academic rigor and inclusive environments where pupils flourish both in and beyond the classroom.

Having spent part of his own schooling in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Bloy not only has global experience but also a personal connection to the UAE. This perspective gives him a strong understanding of the region’s educational landscape and the cultural awareness needed to support internationally minded pupils. He holds a master’s in educational leadership, and a National Professional Qualification for Headship. He also contributes to the development of future school leaders as a lecturer with the Principals Training Centre, a leading non-profit organisation offering professional development and certification programmes for educators and school leaders in international schools worldwide, with a strong focus on school leadership, governance, counseling, and professional growth for educators.

Mr. Bloy is also widely recognised as a leader who listens and empowers. His leadership style is defined by high expectations and a deep commitment to belonging, belief, and big aspirations, values that sit at the heart of the Repton School Dubai ethos. He is known for holding the line on excellence while building a school culture where every child and adult in his care feels seen, supported, and inspired. Whether that means involving parents in meaningful decision-making, shaping pathways for students who learn differently, or refining leadership roles to align with a shared vision, his work consistently reflects a belief in cultivating a community where people grow and thrive.

Commenting on his appointment as Principal of Repton School Dubai, Michael Bloy said: “It is a privilege to join Repton School Dubai as Principal. Our children receive only one education. Our responsibility is to ensure they cherish it and emerge from it prepared to thrive with confidence, character, and curiosity. I am excited to build on the school’s strong foundation and work alongside our community to create meaningful opportunities for every pupil. My goal is to ensure that each learner not only succeeds academically, but develops the confidence, integrity, and curiosity to make a positive impact in the world around them.”

Mr. Khaled AlMheiri, Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Governors at Repton School Dubai commented: “Since our founding in 2007, Repton School Dubai has remained committed to academic excellence and to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow through a values-driven environment rooted in respect, integrity and global connectedness. Mr. Bloy’s proven dedication to premium, world-class education, shaped by strong leadership experience from outstanding schools across the region and internationally, will continue to elevate our pursuit of academic excellence. With Mr. Bloy at the helm, supported by Mrs. Drake, Repton Dubai is poised to continue to inspire and shape future leaders.”

Mr. Ian Wallace, Director of Education, Cognita Middle East, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bloy to Repton School Dubai. He brings both strategic vision and a deeply human approach to leadership, qualities that align strongly with our values. His global experience, regional insight, and proven ability to elevate school communities combined with his high academic aspirations and commitment to excellence make him exceptionally well placed to lead Repton School Dubai into its exciting next chapter.”

Repton School Dubai delivers a world-class British curriculum education for pupils aged 3 to 18, offering IGCSEs, A-Levels, BTEC and the International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes. With over 80 nationalities represented, the school offers an inclusive and aspirational environment where pupils are encouraged to think critically, act ethically, and lead confidently in a global world. The appointment of Mr. Michael Bloy marks an exciting new phase for the school, which will shortly be announcing its extensive facility upgrades across the campus.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait. www.cognita.com