Lausanne, Switzerland: Reham Rednah has successfully earned an Executive Certificate in Hospitality Leadership Development from EHL Hospitality Business School, the world's top-ranked institution for hospitality education. This achievement underscores her dedication to driving excellence and innovation in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector.

The intensive program, developed through a strategic partnership between EHL and Bunyan Academy, aims to empower 100 Saudi professionals through a blend of practical training and executive education. With a strong focus on teaching customer service excellence and the adoption of world-class hospitality standards, it directly supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform and elevate the nation's tourism landscape.

Building on this accomplishment, Rednah expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I am truly honored to be part of this pioneering program. It has been a transformative learning experience that equipped me with invaluable skills and practical insights. I look forward to applying this knowledge to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia's evolving hospitality sector."

She further emphasized the importance of the collaboration between EHL and Bunyan Academy, saying: "This strategic partnership provides a comprehensive and impactful educational experience, offering participants an unmatched opportunity to grow and excel in this vital sector. I am eager to leverage the knowledge I have gained to support the Kingdom’s ambitious journey toward becoming a global tourism destination."

As part of the Kingdom's vision, this transformative initiative marks a turning point in developing Saudi hospitality professionals by combining Switzerland's world-renowned expertise with Saudi Arabia's strategic human capital goals. Participants emerge with advanced international skills and insights that empower them to contribute to the Kingdom’s thriving tourism and hospitality sectors.

This achievement reflects ongoing national efforts to foster growth and innovation in the hospitality industry, contributing directly to Vision 2030 and positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading player on the global tourism stage.