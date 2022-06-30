LONDON: Ogilvy PR has named industry leader Rahul Titus as the first Global Head of Influence. Since 2017, Rahul has worked with Ogilvy’s Influence team in the UK to establish the agency’s dominant position and authority in this space.

In this new role for the agency, Rahul will build on the existing momentum by scaling Ogilvy’s Influence capabilities across the global Ogilvy network. Rahul will continue to expand the Influence footprint in partnership with the agency’s earned and social teams, and will work closely with other Ogilvy businesses to unlock new growth opportunities through Influence-enabled content and experiences. Rahul will continue to have a strong base in the UK as he leads the Global team to drive Influence forward for clients, reporting to Ogilvy PR Global CEO, Julianna Richter.

“Rahul has been a driving force behind Ogilvy’s Influence offer - creating a differentiated point of view on how Influencers and those partnering with them must play a responsible role in culture and society and developing new IP, including a unique B2B offering we are introducing now to our clients. Influence is a huge growth opportunity for Ogilvy, sitting at the intersections of our modern, creative communications capabilities. Rahul’s depth and expertise will help us quickly strengthen our unique offering globally, driving value for more clients and prospects in this rapidly changing landscape.” said Julianna Richter, Global CEO, Ogilvy PR

For the last five years, Rahul and his team have redefined the Influencer economy through their industry-leading thought leadership, launching the network’s inclusive influence initiative and unveiling Ogilvy UK’s recent commitment to combat the misuse of beauty and body editing across Influencer content. Rahul’s vision and ambition to tackle diversity, inclusion and belonging, and push for greater transparency around images being distorted and edited, has set industry standards, and resulted in Ogilvy winning flagship new business, including Unilever and Mondelez. Their collective efforts have also garnered Ogilvy numerous industry awards and recognition, Ogilvy has become the most awarded agency by the Influencer Marketing Awards for the 4th year in a row.

“Influence at Ogilvy has grown from strength to strength over the last 5 years and I am incredibly proud and honoured to be leading this next chapter in its evolution”, said Rahul about his new appointment. “Influence, if done right, has the power to transform brands and drive real impact and I am excited to partner with our markets around the world to showcase our world class award, winning practice to our clients.”

