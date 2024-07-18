Quilvest Capital Partners (“Quilvest”), a dedicated global mid and lower mid-market alternatives investment manager with over $7bn in AUM and a century-long, seven-generation family shareholder heritage, announces the appointment of senior executive Rami Sayegh to develop the firm’s institutional client network and enhance its business development activities in the Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Rami rejoins Quilvest as Managing Director, focusing on Capital Raising in the Middle East. Before rejoining Quilvest, Rami led Capital Raising in the Middle East for Round Hill Capital, the global private equity real estate firm covering institutional investors and family offices. Rami previously served as Director of Middle East Investor Relations at Quilvest between 2016 and 2018.

Rami brings over two decades of experience in asset management, wealth management and capital markets. He has held senior roles in major investment banks, private equity and real estate firms, including Blominvest and SNB Capital, where he led capital raising activities in the Middle East.

Rami’s return highlights Quilvest’s commitment to continuing to strengthen its presence in the region and increasing its value to institutional and family office investors.

About Quilvest Capital Partners

Quilvest Capital Partners is a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on the mid-market. We operate four investment strategies: Buyout, Primaries, Co-Investments and Secondaries, Private Credit and Real Estate.

As one of the earliest pioneers in the alternative investment industry, we pride ourselves on our rich and extensive history, with decades of experience deploying capital across multiple business cycles and environments. We are trusted to manage over $7bn AUM for a prestigious base of global investors, including leading pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Our heritage dates back more than a century to 1917, managing the wealth of our founding shareholder, the Bemberg family, which we continue to do today.

With six offices worldwide, our team is focused on identifying the global trends and themes underpinning each investment strategy. We overlay this thematic approach with an extensive global network of highly valued relationships, enabling us to identify and invest in the best opportunities for our investors and partners.

Quilvest Capital Partners is committed to the highest standards of excellence. We offer best-in-class infrastructure and the professionalism of a leading global investment firm while retaining the deeply personal, entrepreneurial, nimble approach routed in our origins.

For more information, visit www.quilvestcapitalpartners.com