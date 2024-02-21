Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jack Lau as President.

With over 25 years of experience and a wealth of expertise spanning technology, academia, and entrepreneurship, Dr. Lau is poised to lead QSTP into its next phase of growth and advancement. Dr. Lau has a distinguished track record of leading sustainable ventures across various domains.

He holds the honor of personally receiving 20 patents and has steered multiple startups as CEO, collectively contributing to the development of 45 patented technologies. His extensive experience in crafting technology incubation policies and facilitating venture funding underscores his steadfast dedication to fostering technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

“I am honored and excited to join Qatar Science & Technology Park as its President. QSTP has made incredible contributions to the technology development and entrepreneurship landscape in Qatar through its robust and collaborative ecosystem. I look forward to leading QSTP’s exceptional team to continue building the organization’s legacy of excellence and drive further innovation and growth.”, said Dr Lau.

Dr. Lau's dual roles as a practitioner and professor in design thinking, financial technology, and AI equip him with invaluable insights, positioning him to play a pivotal role in QSTP's mission as a hub of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the region.

We eagerly anticipate advancing our mission and delivering augmented value to our stakeholders, partners, and the local community under the leadership of Dr. Jack Lau.

For more information about QSTP, please visit qstp.org.qa

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa