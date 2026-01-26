UAE, Dubai - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Mark Relph, a Director at Amazon Web Services (AWS), has joined the Qlik AI Council. The Council advises Qlik on how organizations can put AI to work with data that is governed, understood, and ready to use, with a focus on practical guidance that supports real deployments rather than experimentation.

Relph brings experience at the intersection of cloud services, partner ecosystems, and enterprise adoption. At AWS, he works closely with partners and internal product teams to help translate market needs into repeatable approaches customers can implement at scale. Over the course of his career at AWS, he has contributed to the launch of more than 32 services, including AWS Lambda, API Gateway, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Q.

“Enterprise AI lives or dies in the ecosystem, not in prototypes. When AI starts driving action, trust and context are no longer optional,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “The AI Council exists to challenge our assumptions and keep our work focused on what customers can deploy safely at scale. Mark brings deep experience translating what enterprises and partners need into repeatable approaches, and his perspective will help us stay anchored in real-world execution.”

“I have seen how quickly organizations move from interest in AI to pressure to deliver measurable outcomes,” said Mark Relph. “That shift exposes familiar issues: inconsistent data, unclear definitions, and fragmented execution across teams and tools. Qlik has been clear about addressing those issues directly, and after joining the discussion at Qlik Connect® 2025, I am pleased to contribute to the AI Council and support work that helps customers operationalize AI with data they can stand behind.”

Qlik launched the AI Council in 2024 to bring external expertise into how it shapes products and guidance for customers adopting AI with appropriate governance and accountability. Alongside Relph, current council members include Nina Schick, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, Kelly Forbes, and Professor Michael Bronstein, representing perspectives across AI governance, applied responsible AI, policy and public-private collaboration, and academic research.To learn more about Qlik’s AI Council, click here.

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 customers globally, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

