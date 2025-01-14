Dubai, UAE: PROVEN, a leading outsourcing organization in Saudi Arabia, announced the appointment of Loay Faisal as its new General Manager. This strategic appointment underscores PROVEN’s commitment to strengthening its solid foundation and continued growth across the region. It reflects the company’s vision to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions that create value and drive business success in an evolving market landscape.

In his new role, Loay will lead service delivery operations with a particular focus on Business Process Outsourcing and contact center solutions, to ensure that PROVEN consistently meet and exceed client expectations. In addition, he will provide strategic leadership and direction to drive the company’s growth while fostering robust relationships with clients, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

“We are dedicated to supporting both our existing and new clients in the region as they navigate their growth journeys,” said Zaid Al Mashari, Group CEO PROVEN Arabia. “Loay Faisal is renowned for his exceptional skills in business transformation and strategic leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Loay to the team where his guidance will steer the organization toward growth and operational excellence.”

Loay joins PROVEN with over 19 years of experience navigating complex business landscapes. He has a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering valuable business outcomes in the industry. He played a crucial role in transforming Kafaat from a startup into a Public Investment Fund-owned company and scaling a startup CX firm into a market leader. His expertise spans P&L management, operations, and business development positioning him as a key business leader in the industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Loay Faisal, General Manager, PROVEN said, “PROVEN has a strong reputation as a trusted partner in the region, recognized for its commitment to excellence and alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Looking ahead, my vision is to position PROVEN as the preferred partner for businesses seeking innovation and growth in the region, while consistently delivering value and support to all our stakeholders.”

Headquartered in Riyadh with regional offices in the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, and India, PROVEN is well-positioned to serve its existing clients and establish new partnerships in the region and beyond.

About PROVEN

Launched in 2009 with the vision of helping businesses operate fluidly in Saudi Arabia, PROVEN has evolved to become one of the leading outsourcing organisations in the Middle East. PROVEN provides services across different ME regions, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait, gradually moving towards other international markets. A decade-long presence allows the team to bring the ideal combination of expertise, technology, and contemporary service delivery model, enabling their partners to reach the peak of their value creation.

PROVEN’s comprehensive service offering, along with their long-standing partner network, allows them to provide a single stop for services tied to all business verticals. By deep diving to identify exact requirements and creating a tailored solution that will cater to our clients. For more information, please visit http://www.proven-sa.com