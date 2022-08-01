Dubai: Premier Inn MENA has appointed Eduard Jimenez as Commercial Director to drive revenue growth at the company’s expanding portfolio of hotels in the region.

In the newly-created role, Eduard is responsible the commercial performance of Premier Inn’s 11 existing hotels the UAE and Qatar, and the revenue strategy for new properties in the pipeline.

Born and educated in Barcelona, Eduard has more 15 years’ local and international experience in the hospitality sector. He began his career at a boutique Spanish hotel in London before moving on to international brands including Accor and Hilton. He has worked at various locations in the UK, Asia and UAE, where his previous roles include Cluster Commercial Director for four Hilton hotels in Ras Al Khaimah.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “The award-winning Premier Inn brand is already firmly established as the hotel accommodation of choice for high value, high quality accommodation in MENA. Eduard joins us as we enter an exciting phase in our growth, and as we prepare to capitalise on the fast-approaching peak travel season and major events such as the World Cup.

“With a wealth of experience and some of the biggest global names in hospitality under his belt, Eduard is a pivotal member of our growing team whose expertise will help us to continue to trade brilliantly and realise our plans for further expansion. I am delighted to welcome him on board.”

The UK’s largest hospitality brand, Premier Inn currently operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and to in Qatar. Its portfolio includes Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, which, with nearly 600 rooms, is the largest Premier Inn in the region – and the second largest in the world. It’s newest property, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, opened in March with 100 per cent occupancy on its first night of operation.

-Ends-

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on Rebecca.rees@mena.premierinn.com

About Premier Inn

Premier Inn, owned by leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, has across 11 properties in the MENA region. The brand established itself in the Middle East with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Qatar, with more in the pipeline.

Bringing the best of British charm to the region, Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that that every guest – be they staying for one night or on a long-term basis – enjoys the warmest welcome, unrivalled hospitality, hearty food and a great night’s sleep.

Premier Inn has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland, and has recently been named the UK’s top hotel brand in a survey by UK consumers’ champion, Which?, and was voted the number one travel and tourism brand in the UK in YouGov’s annual brand destination rankings for 2022.