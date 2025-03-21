United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Dubai-based office of leading international communications agency Plus 1 Communications (P1C) enters 2025 with momentum, reinforcing its growth and excellence with talent acquisition and promotions. Building on a successful year of industry recognition and strong, long-term client partnerships, the agency continues to thrive, expanding its presence across the education, hospitality, and entertainment sectors and beyond.

Welcoming Fresh Faces

To drive client growth and strategic direction, P1C has appointed Tatiana Ferreira as Director of Client Development. A PR leader with 12 years of global experience, Tatiana has shaped brand narratives for top-tier brands across the GCC, Europe, and Australia. With a background in global network agencies, including BBDO Worldwide and IPG, her expertise spans luxury, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, and hospitality, with a portfolio of world-renowned brands featuring Van Cleef & Arpels, FIFA, OSN, and The LEGO Group. Her prowess in curating high-impact campaigns and strong industry relationships, will be instrumental in P1C’s next phase of growth.

P1C continues its growth trajectory with a series of well-earned promotions a new hire, and another key leadership appointment. Strengthening the agency’s senior team, Yara Bou Hadir has been named Account Director, bringing with her a wealth of experience across retail, real estate, arts & culture, and education. Yara has spearheaded communications for several high-profile brands, events and landmark developments across the region.

Rising stars Madhu Dhanapal and Lori Kirakousian have been promoted to Account Managers, recognising their contributions to the agency’s success. Further enriching the agency’s talent pool, Nachwa Alowani joins as Senior Account Executive, bringing extensive GCC experience across the hospitality, arts & culture sectors.

Anna Hope, Managing Director, Plus 1 Communications Middle East said: "As the Middle East’s landscape evolves across numerous practice areas, P1C is growing alongside it - expanding our team with top talent, investing in leadership, and driving innovation in PR and communications. We are thrilled to welcome exceptional new talent to the team, whilst also celebrating well-earned internal promotions. Retaining and nurturing our talent is key to our success, and 2025 promises exciting growth. With a strengthened team, we're ready to push boundaries and deliver more outstanding results for our clients."

A Thriving Agency with Global Reach

Over the past decade, P1C has experienced remarkable growth and success, solidifying its position as a trusted communications and marketing partner for global brands. With its Head Office in the UK, P1C has built strong foundations in the Middle East and South Asia, with respective offices in Dubai and Mumbai. P1C takes pride in serving a diverse range of clients across various industries. Notable long-term clients include Hard Rock Cafe, Hilton, Cognita Middle East, Sole DXB, University of Europe for Applied Sciences and CarFest to name a few. These partnerships have been instrumental in the agency's success, and P1C remains dedicated to delivering outstanding results and building long-lasting relationships.

At P1C, we are storytellers, strategists, and innovators, crafting world-class integrated campaigns that captivate audiences and create lasting impact. Guided by the evolving needs of our clients, we harness the power of PR, social media, influencer marketing, experiential events, design and content creation, creation to shape compelling brand narratives. From digital engagement to immersive brand experiences, we transform ideas into meaningful connections that inspire, engage, and drive results

