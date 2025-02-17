Cairo: PepsiCo Egypt, a global leader in convenient foods and beverages, has announced the appointment of Eng. Karim Khedr as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Khedr will lead the company’s next phase of growth and innovation, strengthening its market leadership and reinforcing its position as a key partner in supporting the local economy.

With over 24 years of experience across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and Oil & Gas industries, including 16 years at PepsiCo, Khedr brings extensive expertise in business transformation and market expansion. His journey with PepsiCo began in Egypt, where he held various leadership roles over seven years, culminating in his position as Senior Sales Director. He then assumed strategic leadership roles across the Middle East and Asia.

Before his current role, Khedr served as General Manager and Vice President of the Saudi and Levant Beverage Cluster, as well as Vice President of Beverages for Southeast Asia, where he managed complex bottling network across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Throughout his career, Khedr has overseen diverse business models, including franchise operations, company-owned operations, and joint ventures, equipping him with a broad perspective on leading various markets. Now, he returns to Egypt to leverage his global expertise and drive PepsiCo Egypt’s continued growth and success.

Karim Khedr said: “It is an honor to return to PepsiCo Egypt after nine years. I am eager to work alongside our exceptional team to build on the company’s legacy of success. Leveraging my global experience, I look forward to driving growth while addressing the unique dynamics of the Egyptian market.”

He added: “PepsiCo has been deeply rooted in Egypt’s economy and has made significant contributions to community development. We will continue to prioritize innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and adapt our business models to evolving economic trends.”

PepsiCo Egypt has a long-standing track record of innovation and development. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality products while promoting sustainability and investing in local talent. Under Khedr’s leadership, PepsiCo Egypt is poised for continued growth and prosperity, further strengthening its role as a key contributor to the nation’s economic progress.