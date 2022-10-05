Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Paymob, the leading omnichannel payments gateway in the MENAP region, today announced that is has appointed Imane Adel as Executive Vice President of Strategy. Adel will guide Paymob’s vision and strategy as it continues to deliver forward-thinking, sustainable and inclusive financial technology solutions in the region.

Adel brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge in the fintech and payments space. Prior to joining Paymob, she led Mastercard’s acceptance business in the MENA region, and was integral developing strategies to digitize cash-heavy market segments. Adel was an avid driver of Mastercard’s vision of a “World Beyond Cash.” She also developed & executed the Microlending & BNPL segment strategy in EEMEA. Prior to her time at Mastercard, Adel also held senior positions at Yahoo! and Visa.

"Imane is a great addition to our senior leadership team,” said Islam Shawky, Paymob’s co-founder and CEO. “She is passionate about leading value-based digital transformation in our region which delivers meaningful financial inclusion and literacy. Driving growth, transparency, and value creation across the ecosystem are core elements of our mission to fuel SMEs in the digital economy throughout MENAP,” he added.

“I am truly delighted to take on this key role at Paymob after closely observing the business flourish over the past few years and breaking many boundaries of what is possible,” Adel said. “I look forward to working with the team to build a better, more inclusive, and sustainable digital future.”

Adel holds a Master of Science degree In Strategic Planning from Edinburgh Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the American University in Cairo.

