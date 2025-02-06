Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Outliers, the early-stage investment firm backing outlier founders in MENA, today announced the appointment of Kenzie Falcoz as Operating Partner.

In her new role, Falcoz will lead Outliers’ platform and portfolio support initiatives which are central to the firm’s investment strategy. This includes ecosystem-building efforts such as the company’s flagship annual event - The Outliers Builders Summit, and the firm’s newly launched Fellowship, a program dedicated to identifying and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders in MENA. She will also collaborate closely with the firm’s portfolio companies on business development, talent acquisition, and refining media and public relations activities to drive investment returns.

Falcoz has been an integral part of the Outliers team since joining as Head of Platform in 2022. During her tenure, she has been instrumental in shaping and expanding how Outliers supports its portfolio companies through proprietary products, network nodes and community initiatives. These efforts have helped elevate the firm’s presence, solidify its positioning as partners to its founders, and grow a vibrant community of investors and business leaders.

“It’s an honour to take on this new role at such a pivotal time for MENA’s thriving tech landscape.” says Kenzie Falcoz, Operating Partner at Outliers. “The region’s growing reputation as a hub for domestic and international investment is fueled by the founders who are building differently. They are the driving force behind the companies set to reshape entire categories, from e-commerce to fintech and digital infrastructure. I’m excited to be part of an operator turned investor team at Outliers - perfectly positioned to support the growing movement towards building bottom-up businesses. It takes more than just capital – it requires true partnership, serving our portfolio on every step of their journey.”

Since founding in 2019, Outliers has built a dynamic network of founders in MENA who are shaping the future of their industries. The firm’s thesis-driven strategy and commitment to investing with precise conviction has seen Outliers involved in some of the MENA region’s most significant tech success stories. Its portfolio includes BNPL firm Tabby, open banking platform Lean, second-hand platform Soum, digital private wealth management firm Vault, and PropTech leader Nawy. The firm’s international exposure has also led to several strategic investments in US cybersecurity founders, such as AI-powered cybersecurity pioneer StrikeReady.

“Kenzie combines empathy, community-centric mindset and dedication to founders with a thoughtful, collaborative approach,” says Mohammed Almeshekah, Founder & General Partner at Outliers. “These qualities have enabled her to consistently deliver exceptional value for Outliers’ network of founders and stakeholders. I’m thrilled to see her take on this new leadership role as we continue our mission of backing the next generation of market making entrepreneurs.”

Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner at Outliers, adds: “Kenzie’s people-first and hands-on approach has made her an invaluable source of strategic contribution to our founders. Her deep industry knowledge and strong network across the MENA tech landscape is central to our mission of backing category-defining founders. Having Kenzie in this new leadership position reinforces our commitment to supporting our portfolio companies at every step of their growth journey.”

-Ends-

About Outliers

Outliers is an early-stage investment firm backing outlier founders in MENA. We are an operator-led firm, partnering with the entrepreneurs shaping the region’s tech and business landscape. We work with founders who build differently, uncovering category-defining opportunities that create outsized outcomes.

Press contact media@outliers.vc