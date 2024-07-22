Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait, renowned for its commitment to technological advancement and nationalization initiatives, proudly announces the appointment of Issa Haidar as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Haidar will spearhead Ooredoo Kuwait's strategic technology initiatives, aligning them with the company's vision of enriching lives through advanced communications solutions.

Haidar brings nearly two decades of expertise in telecommunications, having joined Ooredoo Kuwait in August 2005 and progressively holding roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Director of Network Planning and Design. His leadership has been pivotal in driving transformative projects such as the Mubarakiya Smart City, sustainable ventures like Solar Hybrid-Powered Boosters, and many other innovative initiatives and technological advancements, including the cutting-edge ProPing Gaming Lab.

With nearly nineteen years of experience in telecommunications and radio projects, Haidar specializes in network and data analysis. He is proficient in access networks, telecommunications, and optimizing resources and profits. During his tenure as the Director of Network Planning and Design at Ooredoo Telecom, Kuwait, he oversaw growth, strategic planning, and execution. Notably, he successfully tested and deployed 5G technology and evaluated 5.5G technology, showcasing his adaptability to new advancements.

Haidar holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, bringing expertise in emerging technologies, leadership skills, and technological competence. He has attended training and studied at prestigious institutions such as the University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business, London Business School, Harvard ManageMentor, and the University of Wisconsin.

Haidar's extensive background and proven track record make him a valuable asset in dynamic workplaces.

Ooredoo Kuwait CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, and Group CEO, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Thani, expressed confidence in Haidar's capabilities to guide the company towards further success.

Al-Babtain underscored the strategic importance of investing in technology capital, emphasizing Ooredoo's commitment to nurturing national talent and promoting from within.

"We believe in empowering our people and providing opportunities for innovation and growth," said Al-Babtain. "Issa Haidar's appointment is a testament to our dedication to Kuwaiti nationalization and our ongoing efforts to elevate local talent."

Ooredoo Kuwait, established in December 1999 as the country's first privately owned operator, has since expanded its services to encompass mobile, broadband internet, and corporate managed solutions tailored to meet diverse consumer and business needs. The company's mission revolves around leveraging communication technologies to enhance human potential and drive societal progress.

"As a community-focused company, Ooredoo Kuwait is committed to upgrading the world of its customers and fostering human growth through communication," stated Issa Haidar. "I am honored to lead our technology division and contribute to our mission of providing cutting-edge services that empower individuals and businesses across Kuwait."

Under Haidar's leadership, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to continue its legacy of innovation and customer-centric service delivery, building on its reputation as the country's fastest and most advanced network provider.

Promoting Nationalization

Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy is dedicated to promoting nationalization by providing career growth opportunities and investing in the development of local talent. Through initiatives such as training programs, O Academy, mentorship opportunities, and career development workshops, the company aims to empower Kuwaiti nationals to reach their full potential and contribute to the company's success.

Additionally, Ooredoo ensures compliance with local laws and regulations while optimizing workforce performance. This approach not only enhances the company's competitiveness in the region but also supports the achievement of its business objectives.

