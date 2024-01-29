Dubai: Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Odile De Groot as the General Manager of the newly signed Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait. This significant move marks the introduction of the hotel group's second brand in Kuwait, bolstering its regional presence with 82 hotels and over 16,000 keys in operation and under development.

Odile De Groot, a seasoned professional with 18 years of service at Radisson Hotel Group, steps into this role backed by her extensive industry experience and leadership qualities. A notable participant in the company's mentor program, Odile has been instrumental in nurturing talent within the hospitality sector.

The Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait, scheduled to open in the beginning of 2024, is poised to become a landmark property with its 250 rooms and large ballrooms. Geographically advantaged, the hotel overlooks the Arabian Gulf and is located just 36 kilometers south of Kuwait City. Its proximity to the central petrochemical district and Kuwait International Airport makes it ideal for business travelers and conferences.

In her statement, Odile De Groot expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, attributing her career progression to the mentor program at Radisson Hotel Group. She stated, “The mentor program has been a cornerstone in my journey, guiding me to where I am today. Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to growing talent and encouraging female leadership has been a driving force in my career. I am excited to bring my experience and insights to the hotel and to the Park Inn by Radisson brand, and to contribute to the Group’s ongoing success.”

Under the leadership of Odile De Groot, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait is set to reach new heights, offering exceptional services and creating unforgettable experiences for its guests.

