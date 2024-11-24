OBM Education proudly announces the nomination of its co-founders, Omar El-Barbary and Ezz El- Din Farag, for the prestigious Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list. This recognition underscores their pioneering contributions to educational innovation and their transformative vision for empowering youth and women across the MENA region.

With a proven track record of delivering impactful programs like MOLHEMA for Girls, MINT Squad by EGbank, Navigate and Zpreuners, OBM Education continues to set benchmarks in capacity-building and youth development.

The organization is also gearing up for its upcoming flagship events—the ExploreX Festival in February 2025 and the Future Summit in June 2025—solidifying its role as a catalyst for educational and social impact in the region.

With over 2 million students impacted and 338,000 active users on its Taleb App, OBM Education remains at the forefront of digital and on-ground innovation in education.