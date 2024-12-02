Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from Philippines, a Consultant at Philippines Army Health Services and Colonel, Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, has been announced as the winner of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 and awarded with USD 250,000 at a prestigious award ceremony held in Bengaluru, India.

Launched in 2021, the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award recognizes the critical role of nurses in healthcare. This year, over 78,000 applications were received from 202 countries, marking a 50% increase from 2023. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, delivered a special message commending the finalists and acknowledging Aster DM Healthcare's efforts in highlighting the importance of nurses.

Nurse Maria said, “As a military nurse from the Philippines, my journey has been defined by a steadfast commitment to service—whether caring in combat zones, disaster-stricken areas, or underserved communities, and championing advocacies on every platform to create positive change. This recognition reflects not just my efforts, but also the courage and honor of the soldiers I proudly serve alongside and the resilience of the Filipino people that inspire me daily.

It is also a tribute to the nurses I represent—tireless, selfless, extremely courageous individuals in the military and civilian sectors who put themselves in harm's way to save lives and protect others.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chaiman, Aster DM Healthcare stated, “Maria exemplifies nursing excellence and is an inspiration to the global healthcare community. Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, offering care with compassion and playing a pivotal role in the system. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards honor these unsung heroes and their invaluable contributions.”

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare added, “Maria Juan embodies the courage, skill, and compassion that elevate healthcare. Through this platform, we aim to bring their remarkable stories to the forefront.”

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”.

