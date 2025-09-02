Jafar Kuruniyan takes over as Chief Financial Officer for Middle East and Africa

Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jafar Kuruniyan as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its Middle East and Africa (MEA) operations, succeeding Barry Curtin, who steps down after 16 years of distinguished service with the NTT Group, including 12 years as CFO in the region.

Kuruniyan is a seasoned finance executive, holding a Master of Business Administration from Mahatma Gandhi University. He is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), credentialed by the Institute of Management Accountants in the United States. Since joining NTT DATA’s Middle East team in 2009, he has steadily advanced through the organization, taking on several key roles. Most notably, he served as Vice President of Finance for the Middle East for five years, where he developed deep expertise across the finance function. His extensive institutional knowledge, strategic insight, and proven ability to enhance financial performance and operational efficiency make him exceptionally well-suited for his new role.

Kuruniyan has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and a deep understanding of our business,” said Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA for Middle East and Africa. “Jafar’s appointment reflects our confidence in their ability to build on Barry’s legacy and continue strengthening our financial governance and strategic growth across the region.”

“Barry’s contribution to our organisation has been truly exceptional,” said Turnley-Jones. “His strategic leadership, financial acumen, and unwavering commitment have played a central role in shaping the strong, resilient business we are today. Over a significant 12-year tenure as CFO, Barry has demonstrated steadfast service and dedication, contributing positively to the financial strategy and operations of the company while supporting four successive CEOs.”

Curtin has also made a substantial fiduciary contribution, having served on the majority of our main boards as an executive director, chairman and non-executive director. In addition, he has played a vital role as chairman and trustee of the current Employee Empowerment Trust. Through these roles, Curtin has built a capable and experienced finance function, ensuring strong succession planning and talent development.

Curtin will remain with NTT DATA for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

"It has been an incredible privilege to be part of NTT DATA's journey over the past 16 years," said Curtin. "I am so proud of what we have achieved together and remain invested in the company's continued success. While I look forward to beginning a new chapter, I am excited to stay connected with NTT DATA and watch the business continue to thrive."

Kuruniyan joins the diverse MEA Executive Leadership Team, which - while headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa - comprises leaders from across the region. Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he will support and oversee MEA operations.

