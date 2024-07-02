London-based technology company Nothing has announced the appointment of serial entrepreneur and investor Toni Petersson as its first independent board director. Petersson, along with partners from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, and Highland Europe, will assist in guiding the strategic direction to further scale the business.

“We are proud to have Toni join the Nothing board as our first independent board member. I have admired his professional track record and rebellious nature for a long time. He understands the importance of injecting fun and mischief into a stale industry that is no longer fueled by innovation.” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing. “I look forward to learning and collaborating with him on growing Nothing into our next phase, as we evolve into a more creative and disruptive technology company.”

Petersson, the former Oatly CEO who oversaw the company for a decade, is celebrated for his creative spirit, fearless leadership style, and determination to break boundaries within a stagnant business sector. Petersson previously transformed Oatly from a small Swedish oat drink company into a global, publicly listed phenomenon, now available in more than 20 countries worldwide. He is a welcomed addition to the Nothing board, which brings together a collective ensemble of top strategic thinkers across various industries.

“Nothing is a company that I believe in. I greatly admire what Carl and his team have accomplished in only a few short years and know they will continue breaking down barriers to make positive changes within the technology and mobile industries. It is a pleasure to have joined the Nothing board and I am excited about what will come next for both the company and my involvement,” said newly appointed Nothing board member, Toni Petersson.

