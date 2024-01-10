The new joiner increases the Partner count at the Middle East and North Africa’s leading law firm to 98, across its 17 offices in 10 countries.

Richard joins the region's preeminent Dispute Resolution practice and brings with him over 25 years of experience in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. He has advised clients in domestic and international arbitrations across the Middle East and has significant knowledge of local law in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Richard has led disputes arising out of foreign direct investment into the UAE and Saudi Arabia, oil & gas downstream services contracts, property development and infrastructure disputes, and company law and insolvency.

The firm’s new Partner has established himself as a leading legal professional with a proven track record of success. His role at Al Tamimi & Company stretches across two important jurisdictions for the firm, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and his on-the-ground experience and understanding of these two legal landscapes will significantly bolster the firm’s client offer.

Commenting, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, Jody Waugh said:

"Richard is a welcome addition to the firm and securing him as a Partner is a testament to our ongoing commitment to attracting experts who are highly regarded and can offer market-leading advice to our clients. His extensive experience handling complex disputes and understanding of the legal landscape will complement our existing capabilities, and further enhance our firm's reputation to deliver the highest quality of service to our clients.”

New Partner, Dispute Resolution, Richard Bell said:

"I am excited to join Al Tamimi & Company, a firm renowned for its exceptional legal practice areas across the region. The firm’s Dispute Resolution practice has an unparalleled reputation in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and reputation for excellence and working with my colleagues in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Al Tamimi & Company’s market-leading Dispute Resolution practice is uniquely positioned to advise clients in litigation, mediation, and arbitration. The team of accomplished dispute resolution practitioners is unrivalled in size and expertise in the Middle East and North Africa and acts on the largest and most complex disputes. The firm boasts long-standing relationships with governments and authorities across the region, and its specialist dispute lawyers work on the ground and have rights of audience before the courts across ten jurisdictions.