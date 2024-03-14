. The new partner joins the firm’s Cairo (Egypt) office and brings with him over two decades of extensive legal experience, with expertise in banking, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Ali joins Al Tamimi & Company having worked as General Counsel for a leading Abu Dhabi based bank and as outside counsel to major financial institutions. Notably, he has been involved in nearly every major bank merger and acquisition deal in Egypt over the last 14 years. In addition, he has been instrumental in advising on significant energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Program in Egypt, and his expertise in project finance was recognized by Thomson Reuters with The Global Award for Multilateral Deal of the Year.

Commenting on the new appointment Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“Ali's expertise and reputation will strengthen our position not only as a leading firm, but as the leading banking and finance practice in Egypt, and the region. Egypt is an important jurisdiction for us, and we are steadfast in our commitment to expanding our presence and influence in this market. Ali's appointment demonstrates our ambitious vision to continue delivering leading services to our clients and to capitalize on new opportunities within the Egyptian market and beyond.”

On joining Al Tamimi & Company, new Partner Ali El Hawary said:

"I am excited to join Al Tamimi & Company and contribute to its leading Banking and Finance practice in Egypt. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to provide exceptional legal services to our clients and to further strengthen the firm's presence in the region."

Ayman Nour, Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Egypt office, welcomed the new partner, commenting:

“Ali, brings a wealth of experience to our team, acquired through years of dedicated service in the Egyptian and UAE financial sector. His appointment will further bolster our commitment to delivering excellence in financial services and reinforces our position as a leader in the industry. We welcome Ali and look forward to the collective achievements that lie ahead. “

Al Tamimi & Company’s Banking and Finance department is widely recognized as a leader in the Egyptian market. It is consistently recognised as Band One across various independent legal directories, with numerous team members being acknowledged as leading practitioners by publications such as Chambers & Partners and other reputable legal directories.