Dubai, UAE : Tim Harrison-Jones has been recently appointed as the General Manager for LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort part of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, taking the leadership responsibility for LEGOLAND® Dubai theme park, LEGOLAND® Water Park and the region’s only LEGOLAND® Hotel, Dubai.

Following his passion for hospitality at the age of 14, Tim decided as a young entrepreneur to pursue his dream and master the world of hospitality and leisure. After more than 30 years, his passion, extensive leadership and commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences, have led him to be part of the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator Merlin Entertainments that operates over 140 attractions in 25 countries around the world including LEGOLAND® Parks, SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds and more. Tim assumed various positions throughout his years in the UK, while his most recent role prior to joining LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, was Senior Divisional Director, overseeing Chessington World of Adventures and Thrope Park Resort in the UK.

Originally from the UK, Tim has expressed his delight to move to Dubai, recently named one of the safest cities in the world and commented on his appointment: “Moving to Dubai, and joining LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, part of the Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the largest theme-park destination in Dubai– is an exciting new chapter that I’m eager to start. I’m thrilled to be joining the team – known for its extensive knowledge and experience, as we take LEGOLAND Dubai Resort to the next level as one of the best family-friendly resorts in the region, and continuing the success of the recently opened LEGOLAND Hotel.”

Tim has been married for more than 12 years, has two daughters and three grandchildren. During his UAE visit in 2020, he completed the RAK Marathon and has recently started his training plan to participate in Dubai Marathon in January 2024. Back in the UK, during the COVID 19 pandemic, Tim and his wife engaged in volunteering activities at National Health Service (NHS), and as they become UAE residents, they are looking forward to continuing their community service activities in Dubai.

Maintaining visitor health and safety as a top priority, the team at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort have been working hard to ensure hygiene and safety measures are enhanced throughout the park, including enhanced cleaning at shops, restaurants and more. Tickets are available at the gate.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort for families with kids aged 2-12 includes LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park with over 40 LEGO themed rides, shows and building experiences; LEGOLAND Water Park with over 20 family-friendly LEGO themed water slides and attractions; and the region’s only LEGO themed hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel with 44 LEGO themed rooms, 191 fully themed rooms, and 15 suites, two themed family restaurants and interactive activities featuring daily creative workshops, model builder, family pool and in-room treasure hunt. LEGOLAND Dubai is the first of its kind in the region and was opened in 2016. The first LEGOLAND Park opened in 1968 in Billund, Denmark, followed by nine LEGOLAND parks in 5 countries featuring United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Malaysia, UAE and Japan. LEGOLAND Dubai is located on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates over 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, and RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is a Hollywood-inspired theme park with the most roller coasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, offering immersive rides and attractions based on famous Hollywood hits. LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities. LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from all four world-famous parks. RIVERLAND™ Dubai is a free-to-enter themed recreational hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing several Instagrammable locations and the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, relax and recharge.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Ain Dubai, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com