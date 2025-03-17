Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, an iconic hotel situated in the heart of Dubai’s media hub and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, a vibrant and contemporary hotel offering stunning racetrack views have announced the appointment of Aafrin Shaikh as the Cluster Director of Marketing and PR.

With over 15 years of hospitality experience, Aafrin brings a wealth of expertise in strategic marketing, brand positioning, digital campaigns, and public relations. Her career encompasses leadership roles at renowned hospitality brands in India and the United Arab Emirates, including Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Address Hotels, and most recently, The H Dubai hotel. Throughout her career, she has successfully spearheaded high-impact marketing campaigns, strengthened media relations, and driven revenue growth across digital, social, and traditional platforms.

In her new role, Aafrin will oversee all brand, marketing, and communication strategies for both Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. Her focus will be on enhancing brand presence, driving strategic partnerships, building strong community relations, and elevating guest experiences through compelling storytelling and digital engagement strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, Stuart Birkwood, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Aafrin to our leadership team. Her exceptional expertise in marketing, coupled with her deep understanding of the evolving hospitality landscape, makes her the ideal choice to lead our marketing and PR efforts. We are confident that her strategic vision and creativity will further position our two hotels as premier destinations in the region”.

“I am thrilled to join Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City”, Aafrin expressed. “With my experience in brand positioning, digital storytelling, and community engagement, I aim to position our hotels as leading lifestyle destinations where business meets leisure and families can relax and indulge in their time together. I look forward to working alongside the talented teams at both properties to elevate our presence and create meaningful connections with our guests."

With a passion for hospitality, Aafrin is recognized for her strategic thinking and innovative approach, and is the perfect candidate to join the teams in the two hotels.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aafrin Shaikh, Cluster Director Marketing & PR

aafrin.shaikh@radissonhotels.com | radissonhotels.com

About RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,520 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers’ needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Blu on: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

ABOUT PARK INN BY RADISSON

Park Inn by Radisson is a (upper) midscale hotel brand that delivers stress-free experiences, good food and upbeat environments. Mastering the essentials, Park Inn by Radisson positively lifts our guests’ mood for a happy stay – through clever use of color; inspired, contemporary design; and friendly personalized service with surprising, feel-good extras. Park Inn by Radisson hotels can be found in capital cities, around economic hubs, and near airports and railway stations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Park Inn by Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Park Inn by Radisson is a part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information visit our website. Or connect with Park Inn by Radisson on: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok