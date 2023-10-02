United Arab Emirates: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced the appointment of Nelly Boustany as Chief Human Resources Officer. In her new role, Nelly will oversee the Group’s human resourcing functions across the Middle East and Africa region and lead the development and implementation of the Group’s human resource strategy and programmes.

Nelly is a seasoned HR executive with over two decades of rich HR leadership experience with reputed global organisations in the MENA region including Siemens, Nokia Networks and SAP, where she has effectively contributed during phases of business transformation, strategic expansion, efficiency improvement, and mergers and acquisitions.

She joins Network from SAP, where she led the HR Value Advisory team in EMEA South. Prior to this, Nelly held the position of HR Director at SAP where she oversaw the Middle East and North Africa region. Her responsibilities included driving business success by crafting and implementing the company's people strategy, while leading the transformation efforts of both the business and the HR organisation within the region.

Nelly is recognised as a thought leader and public speaker on the subjects of future of work and HR digital transformation.

Commenting on Nelly’s appointment, Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nelly on board. Having served across leading technology firms, Nelly is exceptionally well placed to leverage her vast experience in enabling business transformation through people and technology. We are confident that Nelly’s leadership will bring new innovative perspectives and strategies to enhance our HR function, as we continue to grow and diversify.”

Nelly Boustany, Chief Human Resources Officer at Network International, added: “I strongly believe that the success of any organisation is deeply rooted in its people, and I’m thrilled to be joining Network International to lead the human resource team in our endeavor to empower and nurture our employees. I look forward to not only supporting the organisation in building and growing a culture that fosters innovation, but also contributing positively to driving both individual and organisational development.”

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 150,000+ merchants.

