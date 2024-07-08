NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial communications and technology space company that is unlocking the potential of space for the Kingdom and the world

United Arab Emirates – NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG), Saudi Arabia’s national space champion that is leading efforts to develop the space industry in the Kingdom, has announced international telecoms industry veteran Martijn Blanken as its new group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

NSG is seeking to unlock the potential of space, from Saudi Arabia to the world by delivering advanced satellite communication services through different orbits. Furthermore, it will invest in innovative new start-ups and entrepreneurs, partner with world-class space companies, and localize key activities to the Kingdom. NSG aims to become a global leader in space, driving innovation worldwide for a better future while transforming and inspiring society.

As part of this ambitious strategy, the Board of Directors of NSG has appointed Martijn Blanken as its CEO. Mr. Blanken brings over 25 years of experience in the global telecommunications and technology industry, to his new role.

He joins NSG from EXA Infrastructure, the leading dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, where he was their CEO. Before joining EXA, he served as a senior advisor to Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment firm.

Prior to that Mr. Blanken was the Group Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer at Telstra Corporation and a member of its Executive Committee. During his tenure at Telstra, he was also the CEO of Telstra Global which under his leadership transformed into the leading service provider in Asia Pacific.

Mr. Blanken said: “It’s a true privilege to lead NSG. The space industry is rapidly transforming and is wide open for disruption, so the launch of NSG is very well-timed. We believe that by putting the customer’s need at the center of everything we do, leveraging existing assets in the industry in combination with investments in new capabilities, we will be able to become an effective disrupter and challenger brand in the global space economy and a national champion for Saudi´s space ambitions. “

NSG is a wholly owned PIF company that will focus on pursuing strategic and commercially feasible space sector opportunities. It will also invest in the most promising new space technology start-ups and entrepreneurs both in Saudi Arabia and globally to nurture a thriving space industry. NSG is fully aligned with Vision 2030 and will create a global commercial space communications leader that will tap into new opportunities to further fuel the diversification, job creation, and transformation of Saudi Arabia´s economy.

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space services company, a global operator based in Saudi Arabia offering a broad portfolio of communications services including satellite broadband capacity, earth observation and sensing, geospatial analysis, satellite navigation and IoT, and an active investor in space technology.

