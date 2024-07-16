Simon Gibbons joins from Fidelity International, having previously held posts at Barclays Wealth, Santander, and Lloyds Bank

Simon will report into Stuart Cummins, CEO of Nedbank Private Wealth

UAE, Dubai – Nedbank Private Wealth is today announcing the appointment of Simon Gibbons as its Executive Head of Wealth Management.

In his new role, Simon will be responsible for growing Nedbank Private Wealth’s wealth management and private banking services across their four jurisdictions (UK, Isle of Man, Jersey and Dubai). Simon will report to Stuart Cummins, CEO of Nedbank Private Wealth.

Simon joins Nedbank Private Wealth with over 20 years of industry experience across wealth management, financial advice, and banking, having worked for various firms including Barclays Wealth, Santander, and Lloyds Bank.

Simon most recently held the role of Head of Wealth Management at Fidelity International, where he was responsible for developing the business strategy and wealth management proposition to significantly grow client numbers. He also championed client experience, introducing models and processes to ensure service excellence.

Simon has a strong focus on growing advice businesses and has experience managing businesses across different regulatory environments, including within the UK, Crown Dependencies, UAE and Africa.

The appointment is the latest addition to the Nedbank Private Wealth team that reinforces focus on growth, with Richard Sayers joining the Jersey team earlier this year as Head of Client Development.

Stuart Cummins, Chief Executive Officer at Nedbank Private Wealth, said: “We are delighted that Simon is joining Nedbank Private Wealth, where he will bring valuable experience and expertise to deliver our growth ambitions. Simon has a proven track record for delivery and an excellent reputation across the profession, possessing the skillset to lead from the front and support our talented teams across all our jurisdictions. We pride ourselves on being a leading place to work, showcased by our inclusion in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2024 list, and we are delighted to be welcoming excellent talent, like Simon, to the team.”

Simon Gibbons, Executive Head - Wealth Management at Nedbank Private Wealth, said: “I am excited to be joining Nedbank Private Wealth at an exciting growth phase for the business. Nedbank Private Wealth has an excellent track record of client service and I will be focusing on how I can build upon that to achieve the company ambitions to be a major player in the private wealth management market. I am looking forward to working with the team to attract more clients into the business and support them in delivering long-term client relationships.”

As with all senior roles, Simon’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

ABOUT NEDBANK PRIVATE WEALTH

Nedbank Private Wealth is an award-winning boutique wealth manager and private bank, trusted worldwide. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our clients and have an established track record of offering wealth management, investment, and banking solutions. We support a wide range of clients, including private individuals, professional intermediaries, non-trading companies, trusts and institutional investors. With a heritage dating back to 1834, our offices in UK, Jersey, Isle of Man, and representative office in Dubai have specialist teams providing objective guidance on our global products and services. Nedbank Private Wealth was listed within the prestigious Best Places to Work 2024 list in the Sunday Times, within the ‘Big Organisation’ category.

When referring to Nedbank Private Wealth, please ensure the company name is printed in full and not abbreviated.