MUFG today announces the appointment of Zaeem Khan as General Manager and Head of Doha office, Qatar. Zaeem succeeds Mamoru Takahashi, who returns to Japan to continue his career with the bank.

Zaeem has been with MUFG since the establishment of Doha Office in 2009 and has played a key role in expanding MUFG’s presence in Qatar and successfully connecting clients with MUFG’s growing global footprint. With over two decades of experience in financial services sector, Zaeem has served in various capacities including Asset Management, Product Development, Operational Risk Management and most recently in Corporate & Investment Banking. He earned his MBA from the University of Warwick and has been a resident of Qatar for nearly 30 years.

Zaeem, who will also retain his current role as Head of Corporate Coverage, Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB), will continue to build client relationships and grow MUFG’s GCIB offering and capabilities within the region, as well as for overall management and development of the business in Qatar.

Zaeem will report to Yoshi Katsuda, Regional Head for Middle East, who was appointed in September 2024.

Yoshi Katsuda, Regional Head of Middle East, MUFG, said: “Zaeem’s appointment proves his knowledge and dedicated service to our clients as well as MUFG’s commitment to offering career pathways to key talent. I congratulate Zaeem on this next step in his career and look forward to seeing his contribution to our business and franchise.”

Zaeem Khan, General Manager and Head of Doha office, MUFG, said: “I am delighted to take on this position and look forward to leading this well-established and passionate team. Qatar is an exciting country in which we can leverage our expertise and capabilities to support local and multinational companies with their bespoke financing needs.”

This appointment follows the appointment of Wael Al Sharif as Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for Middle East and North Africa in February 2024, demonstrating MUFG’s ongoing commitment to the MENA region.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit World-leading bank with financial strength and a global network | MUFG EMEA.