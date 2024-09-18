MUFG EMEA has today announced the appointment of Yoshi Katsuda as Regional Head for Middle East. Yoshi will be responsible for all operations from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch in Dubai as MUFG continues to service clients across the Middle East with a focus on innovation, sustainability and bespoke financing solutions, tailored to requirements of this region. His appointment is effective from 20 September 2024 and will report into Hidefumi Yamamura, Regional Executive, MUFG EMEA.

Having joined MUFG 25 years ago, Yoshi is a highly respected and experience leader, having held a number of senior positions across client-facing, product and planning roles in Japan and EMEA. Most recently, Yoshi was Head of the Global Corporate Banking Office in the GCIB Planning Division in Tokyo and prior to this spent three years as Head of Business Strategy Management in the DIFC Branch from 2018 to 2021.

Yoshi replaces Yohsuke “Ricky” Takahashi who successfully led the operations within the Middle East region since July 2023.

Hidefumi Yamamura, Regional Executive, MUFG EMEA, commented: “I am delighted to have Yoshi take up this post to lead the team in MENA. This region remains a globally important centre of client business and I am sure he will continue to strengthen and grow our success there.”

Yoshi Katsuda, Regional Head of Middle East, said: “It is an honour to step up into this role after having spent the past three years of my career getting to know this region. I believe we can go from strength to strength as we develop and nurture the client relationships we currently have as well as expanding and cultivating new ones.”

