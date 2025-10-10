Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the appointment of Richard Nunn as Managing Director, Middle East. Based in the UAE, Richard will lead the firm's regional growth strategy.

Richard brings a wealth of experience to the role. He joins Mourant from Deloitte, where he spent six years working with family enterprises in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Prior to that, he served as Global Head – Overseas Markets at Jersey Finance, based in the UAE.

Commenting on the appointment, Mourant CEO, Jonathan Rigby, said:

"Building our relationships in the Middle East is a strategic priority for Mourant, and we're excited to be deepening our commitment to the region with the appointment of Richard Nunn. Richard’s leadership and deep regional knowledge will enable us to build on the strong foundations we've laid in recent years and unlock new opportunities in key markets. This appointment is an important step in strengthening our position in a dynamic and fast-growing region, and we look forward to the opportunities it will create to enhance our Middle East client offering."

Richard added:

"Mourant has an outstanding reputation as one of the most respected professional services firms in its market. I'm thrilled to be joining the business at such an exciting time in its growth journey and look forward to working closely with our teams and clients to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful, strategic growth across the region."

This latest appointment aligns with Mourant's growth strategy, including expansion into Luxembourg in 2023, and the opening of a new Singapore office later that year.

