Eng. Abdullah Anwar: Great demand for Harmony Business Complex

Eng. Wael Ramadan: We have a strong Precedent includes more than 115 project

Muhammad Yassin: A new plan and strategy commensurate with the company's distinguished projects portfolio

Center Point Company, one of the leading companies in the field of real estate development, has contracted with Mohamed Yassin to head the company’s commercial sector, as part of its plans to appoint a number of distinguished and specialized experts in many sectors aligns with the company’s future vision and strategy for expansion in the Egyptian market, and to launch a new distinguished package of projects.

Mohamed Yassin has great experience in the field of real estate development that extends for more than 15 years, and has many distinguished contributions related to developing the work of a number of companies with prominent names since the beginning of their work in the sector, in various new cities, especially the New Administrative Capital.

Yassin expressed his happiness to join Center Point team, one of the largest real estate companies in the Egyptian market, and said that he is working on preparing an innovative and unconventional strategy that fits the distinguished projects portfolio owned by the company, and seeking to meet the clients desires and aspirations.

Eng. Saeed Hassan, Chairman of Center Point, said that the company aims to appoint a number of large cadres and experts working in the Egyptian market, among the company’s plan to develop and progress and keep pace with all developments in the real estate industry globally and locally.

He added that the company always aims to offer a distinct and unconventional real estate product that aligns with the latest international standards, reffering to the company's plans to expand in the Egyptian market in the coming period to benefit from the promising investment opportunities offered in the real estate sector.

Eng. Abdullah Anwar, the company's board member, pointed that there is great demand on the company’s project “Harmony Business Complex”,which is an administrative commercial project located in the most distinguished areas of the Downtown in the New Administrative Capital, with a total area of ​​2704 meters, with ground and 10 floors.

He added, “It is located in the heart of the “Downtown” and overlooks three main roads with a distinctive and open view, near the most important landmarks of the Administrative Capital such as (Egypt Mosque, the Gold Market, the Monorail, the government district, the Green River)

Engineer Wael Ramadan, the company's board member, said that the company has contracted with a number of major consulting companies locally and internationally to offer a distinguished real estate product, led by Arcrete Consulting Engineering Company to be an engineering consultant for the project, and MRB Company, an operating consultant for the project, which is one of the best commercial project management companies in Egypt and the Middle East region, in addition to contracting with ProMEP, a leading electromechanical company.

He explained that the company has a strong precedent in the Egyptian market, especially in New Cairo, as its projects portfolio includes more than 115 projects that have been completed, and has provided services for more than 4,200 clients who have benefited from its various projects.

-Ends-