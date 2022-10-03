Geneva/Dubai – Mirabaud Group - the Swiss banking and financial group established in 1819 is pleased to announce the appointment of Carel Huber as Global Head of its Independent Asset Management (IAM) team with effect from October 1st.

Carel will be based in Geneva, and will report directly to Nicolas Mirabaud, Mirabaud Managing Partner and Head of Wealth Management.

Prior to this appointment, Carel held a series of senior executive management positions over the last 15 years with global banks such as Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. At Mirabaud, Carel will be responsible for driving the growth of the Group’s IAM services across its global footprint whilst capitalising on the significant synergies that exist across the company’s Wealth Management, Asset Management and Corporate Finance business lines.

Samir Atitallah, CEO of Mirabaud Middle East commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Carel to our team who will provide bespoke support to our prestigious global IAM customer base. He brings a wealth sof sector and industry expertise to our business and will play an invaluable role as we continue to grow our business internationally. I look forward to reporting on further business updates in due course.”

Carel Huber added:

“I look forward to working with Mirabaud’s global IAM team and, in particular, my colleagues in the GCC where I see significant growth potential for the Mirabaud business. We are uniquely positioned to leverage our global reputation as a trusted go-to adviser which embraces the very best in digital innovation to optimise client support.”

