Messe Frankfurt has officially launched its new subsidiary, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, as part of its long-term investment strategy in the Kingdom’s fast-growing exhibition industry.

The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and underlines Messe Frankfurt’s ambition to strengthen its regional presence and shape the future of the MICE sector in the Middle East.

​​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: The new subsidiary will be responsible for Messe Frankfurt’s business activities in the Kingdom, offering platforms that are aligned with the local market dynamics and designed specifically for industry players to interact with one another. It will also drive localisation efforts and lead to strategic partnerships with government bodies, associations and other industry stakeholders, thereby helping the Saudi economy in its efforts to diversify further.

To lead this strategic expansion, Messe Frankfurt has appointed Azzan Mohamed (36) as Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ted Bloom of Messe Frankfurt Middle East (Dubai). In his new position, Azzan Mohamed will be responsible for all commercial matters and for the existing event portfolio. He will also develop new sector-specific formats, manage governmental relations and ensure that the company’s activities are in line with both corporate objectives and local stakeholder needs.

“With more than twelve years of industry experience, Azzan has an in-depth knowledge of the market and a proven track record with large-scale exhibition formats across the MENA region”, said Wolfgang Marzin, President and CEO of Messe Frankfurt.

Previously, Azzan Mohamed was Group Exhibition Director for the Energy Portfolio at Informa Markets and was also at the helm of the MENA Healthcare Portfolio. Wolfgang Marzin: “During his earlier position at Messe Frankfurt Middle East in Dubai, Azzan played a pivotal role in launching Saudi-based formats such as Intersec Saudi Arabia, which generated significant revenue for the Group.”

Azzan Mohamed holds a degree in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Business Administration from the American University of Sharjah. He speaks fluent Arabic and English.

Messe Frankfurt is pursuing a clear growth strategy in the dynamic economic landscape of Saudi Arabia. Through its international network, its many years of industry experience and its high level of specialist and event expertise, it is continuing to drive forward its cultivation of the Saudi Arabian market. One central element of this strategy is the direct local presence, which allows Messe Frankfurt to establish itself more firmly in the region and to develop trade fair content in line with local requirements.

“We are committed to working towards Vision 2030 by creating purpose-driven, locally relevant platforms that empower industries and help to diversify the Saudi economy”, said Azzan Mohamed.

The company is also forging strong public-private partnerships and developing innovative concepts with a view to strengthening the Kingdom’s international profile as a leading location for trade fairs and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, events).

Messe Frankfurt’s portfolio in Saudi Arabia currently consists of the well-established Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Riyadh and Intersec Saudi Arabia trade fairs. The company is planning to launch the Achema Middle East trade fair here in 2026 together with the Dechema association.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were around € 780* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.