Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organiser of Automechanika Dubai, the largest international automotive aftermarket trade exhibition catering to Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of Chris Lee as Portfolio Director of its Mobility & Logistics division.

An internationally recognised B2B events leader with over two decades of experience, Lee has been instrumental in delivering growth, commercial transformation, and market leadership across a broad portfolio of global trade shows. This includes a transformative tenure leading the Vitafoods portfolio at Informa, where he expanded a single-location European show into a global platform spanning Asia, the Americas, and Africa.

Lee has also held senior roles at dmg and Hyve Group, repositioning CWIEME, the global exhibition for electrical engineering and coil winding, securing growth and investment through the introduction of new features and strategic partnerships.

Ted Bloom, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Chris’ appointment represents a significant step forward as we expand the scope and influence of one of our most dynamic portfolios. With a wealth of experience in building and scaling international events and a proven track record in leading high-performing teams and cultivating strong industry communities, Chris brings exactly the expertise needed at this exciting juncture.

“His leadership will be pivotal in driving the continued growth of Automechanika Dubai and shaping the future direction of our Mobility & Logistics events across the region.”

The announcement comes ahead of the 22nd edition of Automechanika Dubai, which runs from 9 to 11 December 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Building on the record-breaking success of the 2024 edition, which welcomed 2,229 exhibitors, this year’s show is expected to surpass these figures with over 2,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries showcased across 20 halls, featuring 17 dedicated international pavilions and expanded product categories.

As the largest platform of its kind in the MEA region, where more than 48,000 visitors attended in 2024, Automechanika Dubai 2025 will highlight six key global pillars: sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, recruitment, and safety. Returning features include the Automechanika Academy, Innovation4Mobility, the Modern Workshop, AfriConnections, the Automechanika Awards, and the interactive PitStop Challenge.

Reflecting global and regional megatrends, new additions this year include CV Evolution, focused on commercial vehicles and smart logistics, Fleet FWD, a strategic forum on fleet sustainability and digital transformation, and the LABX Conference, dedicated to lubricants and additives.

Talking about his appointment, Lee added: “It is a privilege to be joining Messe Frankfurt Middle East and leading the Mobility & Logistics division at such a pivotal moment for the industry. Automechanika Dubai has established itself as the region’s foremost platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth in the automotive aftermarket.

“I look forward to working closely with our team and industry partners to build on this strong foundation, broaden our reach, and deliver even greater value to exhibitors, visitors, and stakeholders in the years ahead.”

Michael Johannes, Vice President Mobility & Logistics, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, added: “I am delighted to welcome Chris Lee as a new member of the Automechanika family. Together, we will achieve new milestones and continue to shape the future of our industry.”

Automechanika Dubai will feature 10 product sections, including Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics, Accessories & Customising, Body & Paint, Car Wash, Care & Detailing, Diagnostics & Repair, Digital Solutions & Services, Oils, Lubricants & Fuels, Tyres & Batteries, and a new product area focusing on Connectivity and Autonomous Driving.

The event serves as the central trading hub for the automotive aftermarket, connecting the broader Middle East, Africa, Asia, and key CIS countries.

